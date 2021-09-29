eHealth Market SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2021-2028
eHealth Market Size – USD 76.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of (5.2) %, Market Trends – Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHealth Market Research Report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. The Report Also Gives Insight on Entry and Exit Barriers of the Global Industry.
The global eHealth market is forecasted to be worth USD 314.55 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing increased demand in the past years, owing to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the emergence of advanced technologies in the medical sector. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.
An increase in the need to curtail healthcare costs, rising government initiatives to support the usage of eHealth, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a shift in patient-centric healthcare delivery will further drive the eHealth market demand. The technology provides cost-effective healthcare delivery in both developed and developing nations. The surge in awareness of sedentary lifestyles and growing disorders such as diabetes and hypertension will further augment eHealth market demand.
eHealth market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the eHealth industry for the forecast period, 2021-2028. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants. Deep dive into past, present, and future industry trends include in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities business owners can leverage to gain a strong foothold in the business world.
This report includes an assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restraints, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global eHealth market.
Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:
GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others.
Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.
The global eHealth market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the eHealth market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the eHealth market.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global eHealth Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:
Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
eHealth Solutions
Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions
Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)
Pharmacy Information Systems
Medical Apps
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
Personal Health Record & Patient Portals
Chronic Care Management Apps
Clinical Decision Support Systems
Telehealth Solutions
Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)
Radiology Information Systems (RIS)
E-Prescribing Solutions
Cardiovascular Information Systems
Other Specialty Information Management Systems
eHealth Services
Remote Monitoring Services
Diagnosis & Consultation Services
Database Management Services
Treatment Services
Healthcare System Strengthening Services
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pharmacies
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Consumers
Healthcare Providers
Hospitals
Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others End Users
Qualitative Analysis:
The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.
Detailed Regional Analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report on the eHealth market will help readers to:
Have a clear understanding of the eHealth market at present and the possible revenue it can generate during the forecast period.
Understand the key drivers, restraints, and challenges of the market
Analyze the consumption pattern and impact of the end-use segments on the growth of the eHealth market
Study the eHealth market in terms of the table of segmentation and list of players
Investigate the recent Research and Development performed by various players of the eHealth market.
Attracting the target audience
First, the comprehensive report finds out why customers need a certain product or service. The study focuses on what problems a certain product and service can solve. Apart from target demographics industry experts weigh up on the factors including audience type, as well as others vital attributes about the target customer segment.
Significant Point Mentioned in the Research report:
The eHealth market overview, market dynamics, market growth, etc. are cited in the report.
Significant manufacturers have been mentioned in the technical data report.
The study provides historical eHealth market data with revenue predictions and forecasts from 2021 to 2028.
This report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and future investors.
The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing with 10 major regions and 50 major countries. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth.
The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.
Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:
