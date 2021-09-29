Power Electronics Market Size to hit USD 35.72 Billion by 2027 | 5.9% CAGR Rate

Brandessence Market Research

Power Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, Power IC)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Power Electronics Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Power Electronics Market place for the forecast 2019– 2027.

Global Power Electronics Market is valued at USD 22.58 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 35.72 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report: @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1629

Scope of The Report:

Power electronics can be defined as the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power from one from to another form using inductors, capacitors, semiconductor devices. Power electronics convert alternating current into direct current and vice versa. These devices used as switches, or as amplifiers.

Power electronics passes any amount of current with no voltage drop in any condition such as switch is either opened or closed it withstands an applied voltage and passes no current. Semiconductor devices utilized as switches this optimal property thus most power electronic applications depend on switching devices on and off, which makes proficient. The current and voltage at the device terminals follow a load line, and the power dissipation inside the device is large compared with the power delivered to the load.

Power electronics is used in battery chargers, audio amplifiers, AC adapter, fluorescent lamp ballasts, and DC motor drives used to operate pumps, fans, and manufacturing machinery, up to giga watt-scale high voltage direct current power transmission systems used to interconnect electrical grids. First power electronics invented in 1902 by Peter Cooper Hewitt, it was used to convert alternating current into direct current.

The key players in the global Power Electronics market are,

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

others.

Key Market Segments:

By Device Type:

• Power Discrete

• Power Module

• Power IC

By Material:

• Silicon Carbide

• Gallium Nitride

• Sapphire

• Other

By Application:

• Power Management

• UPS

• Renewable

• Other

By End-User:

• Telecommunication

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Military & defense

• Energy & Power

• other

The regions covered in global Power Electronics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of market of Power Electronics is sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Request for Methodology of this report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1629

Rising Importance for Renewable Energy, Increasing Current Density and Improving Energy Efficiency, and Growing Use of Power Electronics in Aerospace and Defense are Some Factors Anticipated to Drive the Market Growth

The major factor driving growth of power electronics market is growing importance of using renewable energy. The energy saving, in industries like data center and energy storage and growing commercialization of 5G technology will offer a massive opportunity to electronic power companies, especially in distribution centers and in communication applications. In addition, many market players are focusing on improving the increasing current density, improving energy efficiency, and achieving low noise operations. For example, Infineon developed solutions newly launched 600 V CoolMOS S7 product family leads the way for power density and energy efficiency for applications where MOSFETs are switched at a low frequency.

Furthermore, rising use of power electronics in the aerospace and defense sector for reducing size, weight, power, and cost, while at the same time increasing command, communications, intelligence, and surveillance capabilities are also empowering the growthy of global power electronics market.

For instance; in January 2020, Solid State Devices Inc. launched the SFC35N120 1200-volt silicon carbide power MOSFETs for high-reliability aerospace and defense power electronics applications, like PFC boost converters and high-voltage DC-DC converters.

However, a high initial cost, deposition of GaN on silica materials which in turn very difficult to reach in high voltage ranges may hamper the global power electronics market. In spite of that, rise in demand for plug-in electric vehicles and innovation in power metal–oxide–semiconductor field effect transistor are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the power electronics industry during the forecast period.

Complete Access of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/semiconductor/power-electronics-market

Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Witness a Fastest Growth in the Global Power Electronics Market

Asia pacific is expected to witness a fastest growth in the global power electronics market due to major investors as many of the countries and growing investment in the semiconductor industry. In 2019, countries, like India and South Korea, witnessed the growing demand for Schottky barrier diodes, MOSFETs, and other SiC discrete. Favourable government initiatives are also supporting the renewable energy industry in China.

For instance; in July 2020, Finance Ministry, Republic of China, announced the expansion of budget for renewable power subsidies to USD 13 billion, which is 7.5% more than the previous year’s budget. The proposed budget will subsidize wind and solar renewable energy providers for new plant expansion and research & development activities.

North America is predicted to witness the significant development in the global power electronics market within the forecast period due to technological advancements and increased use of electric vehicle and industrial applications in this region. For example; Canada is the largest EV market, with over 40,000 sales in 2018. Annual EV sales growth rate for Canada over 2014-2019 increased each year. 320,000 new EVs were sold in the U.S. in 2019.

General, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) accounted for 27% of the 2019 market, while battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for about 73%.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Power Electronics Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2027

Chapter 2 Global Power Electronics Market: Overview And Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Power Electronics Market: Swot Analysis

2.7 Global Power Electronics Market: Pest Analysis

2.8 Global Power Electronics Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Power Electronics Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Device Type

2.8.2 Global Power Electronics Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Material

2.8.3 Global Power Electronics Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application

2.8.4 Global Power Electronics Market: Attractiveness Analysis By End-Users

2.8.5 Global Power Electronics Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Power Electronics Market

3.1.1 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 4 Global Power Electronics Market: By Device Type

4.1 Global Power Electronics Market Share (%), By Device Type, 2018

4.2 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Device Type, 2015 – 2027

4.3 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), D1 ,2015-2027

4.4 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), D2,2015-2027

4.5 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), D3,2015-2027

4.6 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue Share (%), By Device Type, 2015 – 2027

4.7 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Device Type, 2015-2027

Chapter 5 Global Power Electronics Market: By Material

5.1 Global Power Electronics Market Share (%), By Material, 2018

5.2 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Material, 2015 – 2027

5.3 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), M1, 2015-2027

5.4 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), M2, 2015-2027

5.5 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), M3, 2015-2027

5.6 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue Share (%), By Material, 2015 – 2027

5.7 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Material, 2015-2027

Chapter 6 Global Power Electronics Market: By Application

6.1 Global Power Electronics Market Share (%), By Application, 2018

6.2 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Application, 2015 – 2027

6.3 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A1, 2015-2027

6.4 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A2, 2015-2027

6.5 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A3, 2015-2027

6.6 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue Share (%), By Application, 2015 – 2027

6.7 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Application, 2015-2027

Chapter 7 Global Power Electronics Market: By End-Users

7.1 Global Power Electronics Market Share (%), By End-Users, 2018

7.2 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By End-Users, 2015 – 2027

7.3 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), E1, 2015-2027

7.4 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), E2, 2015-2027

7.5 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion), E3, 2015-2027

7.6 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue Share (%), By End-Users, 2015 – 2027

7.7 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue Market Share (%), By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 8 North America Power Electronics Market Analysis

8.1 North America Market Snapshot

8.1.1 North America Power Electronics Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

8.1.2 North America Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

8.1.3 North America Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

81.4 North America Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Device Type, 2015-2027

8.1.5 North America Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Material, 2015-2027

8.1.6 North America Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

8.1.7 North America Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 9 Europe Power Electronics Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Europe Power Electronics Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

9.1.2 Europe Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

9.1.3 Europe Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

9.1.4 Europe Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Device Type, 2015-2027

9.1.5 Europe Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Material, 2015-2027

9.1.6 Europe Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

9.1.7 Europe Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Power Electronics Market Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

10.1.1 Asia Pacific Power Electronics Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

10.1.2 Asia Pacific Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

10.1.3 Asia Pacific Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

10.1.4 Asia Pacific Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Device Type, 2015-2027

10.1.5 Asia Pacific Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Material, 2015-2027

10.1.6 Asia Pacific Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

10.1.7 Asia Pacific Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 11 Latin America Power Electronics Market Analysis

11.1 Latin America Market Snapshot

11.1.1 Latin America Power Electronics Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

11.1.2 Latin America Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

11.1.3 Latin America Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

11.1.4 Latin America Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Device Type, 2015-2027

11.1.5 Latin America Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Material, 2015-2027

11.1.6 Latin America Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

11.1.7 Latin America Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 12 Middle East & Africa Power Electronics Market Analysis

12.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot

12.1.1 Middle East & Africa Power Electronics Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

12.1.2 Middle East & Africa Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

12.1.3 Middle East & Africa Power Electronics Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

12.1.4 Middle East & Africa Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Device Type, 2015-2027

121.5 Middle East & Africa Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Material, 2015-2027

12.1.6 Middle East & Africa Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

12.1.7 Middle East & Africa Power Electronics Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Company 1.

13.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area And Its Competitors

13.1.2 Company 1. Total Company Revenue 2015-2018

13.1.3 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Segment Of Business 2015-2018

13.1.4 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Region 2015-2018

13.1.5 Company 1. Global Power Electronics Product Category and Description

13.1.6 Company 1. Recent Activity 2015-2019

13.1.7 Main Business/Business Overview

13.1.8 Business Strategy

13.1.9 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Company 2.

13.3 Company 3.

13.4 Company 4

13.5 Company 5

13.6 Company 6

13.7 Company 7

Chapter 14 Market Research Findings & Conclusion

Chapter 15 Research Methodology

15.1 Research Process

15.2 Primary Research

15.3 Secondary Research

15.4 Market Size Estimates

15.5 Forecast Model

15.6 Who is This Report For?

15.7 USP’s of Report

Related Reports:

Power Electronics Market Size by Device Type, Material, Application, End-User 2021

9.8% CAGR, Global RFID Tags Market Size to Cross 19.68 Billion by 2027, Brandessence Market Research