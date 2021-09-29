Advanced Aerial Mobility Market: Electric Propulsion Type To Grow at 24.8% CAGR During 2025-2035

[246 Pages Research] Advanced aerial mobility (AAM) market to reach $110.02 billion by 2035, at 21.7% CAGR | Autonomous mode to garner at 25% CAGR.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " advanced aerial mobility market by mode of transportation, end-use, and propulsion type: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2025–2035", the global advanced aerial mobility market is expected to be valued at $16.81 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $110 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 21.7%.Europe will be the highest revenue contributor by 2025, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to presence of favorable advanced aerial mobility infrastructure and regulations, along with presence of prominent flying cars and cargo drones making companies in the region.Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @Technological and infrastructural developments associated with flying cars and cargo drones and growing demand for advanced aerial mobility solutions, owing to rapid rise in road congestion and vehicular air pollution across the globe are the major factors that are expected to propel growth of the advanced aerial mobility market during the forecast period.To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @Europe is expected to hold dominating position in the global market and is projected to maintain its significant growth during the forecast period. Proactive government initiatives toward development of flying cars and advancements in flying car technologies are expected to supplement the advanced aerial mobility market in Europe.Key Findings Of The StudyBy mode of operation, the autonomous segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end-use, the passenger segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.On the basis of propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.Europe is expected to be grow as a leader in the global advanced aerial mobility market during the forecast period.Request for Customization of this Report @The key players profiled in the report are AeroMobil, Airbus S.A.S., Hyundai Motor Company, Lilium, Matternet, PAL-V International B.V., The Boeing Company, Volocopter GmbH, Flytrex, and Zipline.