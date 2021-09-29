Global Meat Products Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Meat Products Market 2021-2030

Meat Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Meat Products Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the meat products market is expected to grow from $838.25 billion in 2020 to $867.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1157.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Crop production, farming activities and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet increased population. Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for meat products due to rising population, during the forecast period.

The meat products market consists of sales of meat products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce and process pork, beef, sheep and goats, birds, and other animals. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The meat products market is segmented into pork; mutton; beef and other meat products.

Trends In The Global Meat Products Market

Meat processing companies are adopting robotics and automation technology to maximize production efficiency. Robotic systems automate deboning, cutting, butchering, and monitoring processes in meat production. This decreases cycle times and increases throughput. Automation enables meat processing companies to improve plant conditions, reduce contamination, and makes meat processing safer for workers as well as consumers. Robots can help manufacturers in transferring a wide range of meat and sausages from conveyor belts to trays at a rate of up to 240 cycles per minute. Plants with fixed automation systems increase yields by at least 2-3% over workers. For example, Image-Meater from CSB is a special hardware and software solution which fully classifies the sides of the pork automatically into different quality levels. Also, JBS, world’s largest meat processor, has acquired a majority stake in Scott Technology Ltd., a leading robotics manufacturer, to automate its meat processing plants to capitalize on the growing demand for automation in meat processing plants.

Global Meat Products Market Segments:

The global meat products market is further segmented:

By Type: Pork, Mutton Other Meat Products

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Product Type: Chilled, Frozen, Canned/Preserved

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Geography: The global meat products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific meat products market accounts for the largest share in the global meat products market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Meat Products Market Organizations Covered: Affco Holdings Limited; Andelsselskabet Tican A.M.B.A; Arcadie Sud Ouest; Arrow Group Limited; Doux S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

