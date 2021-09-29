Global Seafood Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Seafood Market 2021-2030

Seafood Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Seafood Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the market is expected to grow from $240.63 billion in 2020 to $252.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The Seafood Market is expected to reach $335.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Increase in population creates more demand for food. Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for food and beverage products including seafood manufacturing market due to rising population, during the forecast period.

The seafood market consists of sales of seafood by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce canned seafood, smoke, salt and dry seafood, eviscerate fresh fish, shuck and pack fresh shellfish, process marine fats and oils and/or freeze seafood. Establishments known as floating factory ships that gather and process seafood into canned seafood products are also included in this Seafood Market. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Trends In The Global Seafood Market

Fish processing establishments are using high pressure processing (HPP) technology to improve operational efficiency. HPP is a non-thermal technology in which the fish is submerged in a liquid placed in a pressure vessel and uses pressures of about 6000 times the average air pressure at sea level to pasteurize fish meat. High pressure processing replaces the need for heating fish produce and chemicals are used for fish preservation. It increases yield by 20-50% and saves processing time and costs. HPP effectively kills microbes and extends the shelf life of the processed fish by 2 to 4 times, without adversely affecting its freshness, flavor, color, texture and nutritional value. HPP technologies developed by Avure Technologies and Food Science Australia are being widely used in fish processing. The Seafood Company, a Singapore-based company, is using HPP technology for seafood processing.

Global Seafood Market Segments:

The global seafood market is further segmented:

By Type: Crustaceans, Fish, Other Seafood

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Product Type: Frozen, Dried, Smoked, Canned, Others

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Source: Marine, Inland

By Geography: The global seafood market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Seafood Market Organizations Covered: Grupo Pescanova; Marine Harvest ASA; Thai Union Frozen Products; Royal Greenland; John Westfoods.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

