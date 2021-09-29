Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market: Automatic Type To Grow at 7.8% CAGR During 2021-2027

[434 Pages Research] Heavy Commercial vehicle HVAC market to surpass $ 2,401.7 million by 2027; Transit buses vehicle type to rake at 6.8% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market by Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Input, and Vehicle Type by Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2011–2027,” The global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market was valued at $ 1,145.7 Million in 2010, and is projected to reach $ 2,401.7 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The rise in adoption of HVAC systems by transportation companies to augment customer experience is set to propel the growth of the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market. U.S. dominated the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. HVAC systems are increasingly being used to provide safe and comfortable cabin experience for the drivers in major North American economies.Sample Report with Latest Industry Trends@HVAC systems are being used by truck and bus fleet owners to provide a safe and comfortable journey to its drivers and passengers. In addition, heavy commercial vehicle operators are upgrading their vehicles due to the increased demand for luxury and safety automotive technologies across the world. The automatic HVAC systems are the most preferred category by heavy commercial vehicle owner and the segment is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the regulations and laws being implemented by governments across the world to increase vehicle safety.By input, the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is segregated engine-powered HVAC and electric-powered HVAC. In 2020, the engine-powered HVAC segment dominated the input segment, owing to the low cost and simple installation procedure of the engine powered HVAC systems. The adoption of electric drivetrain by heavy commercial vehicle manufacturers and the development of high capacity energy storage solutions provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the electric-powered HVAC systems during the forecast period.To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @Factors such as increase in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in heavy vehicles, development of Intelligent Transport System and increase in demand for electric buses accelerate the growth of the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market. However, high installation and maintenance cost hamper the growth of the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market. Conversely, development of eco-friendly refrigerants, increase in demand for HVAC systems from developing nations, and augmented safety & comfort through the adoption of HVAC systems are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the growth of the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market. Moreover, the fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive HVAC systems and adverse effect of HVAC systems on a range of the automobile are the challenging factors for the growth of the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID impact on the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is unpredictable and is expected to remain restricted till the second quarter of 2021.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory to contain the spread of the virus. Consequently, several organizations started work from home programs as safety measures. This led to sudden fall in demand for automobiles across the world.Moreover, nationwide lockdowns disrupted the supply-chain as several manufacturing facilities across the globe had to partially or fully shut down their operations.The adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in huge supply-demand issues globally.Request for Customization of this Report @Key Findings Of The StudyBy vehicle type, the intercity buses segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By type, the automatic segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By sales channel, the Original Equipment Manufacturers segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near futureBy input, the electric powered HVAC segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near futureBy region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key players operating in the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market include Coachair Pty Ltd., Denso Corporation, Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. 