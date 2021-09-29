Industrial Lasers Systems Market Expected to Reach $36.5 Billion by 2026
Industrial Lasers Systems Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2026PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global industrial lasers systems market size was valued at $20.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $36.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026. By type, the macro processing segment accrued the largest share in the industrial lasers systems market in 2018.
Growth in demand for lasers in industrial applications such as additive manufacturing, marking, cutting, and welding fuels the demand for lasers for macro processing applications. In addition, expansion of the automotive and metal cutting industry throughout the globe, especially in emerging nations such as China and India drives the industrial lasers systems market growth.
Key Players:
The key players profiled in the market report includes Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF, and Toptica Photonics AG.
Global Industrial Lasers Systems Market Segments:
By Type
• Macro processing
• Micro processing
By Application
• Cutting
• Welding
• Non-metal processing
• Additive manufacturing
• Others
Key Findings of the Study:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial lasers systems market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on type, the macro processing segment dominated the industrial lasers systems market, in terms of revenue, in 2018 and is projected to
grow at a CAGR 7.3%, during the forecast period.
• By application, the others segment led the market in 2018.
• LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• Key market players within the industrial lasers systems market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to
understand the competitive outlook of the industrial lasers systems industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the industrial lasers systems market trends and its emerging opportunities.
• In-depth, the industrial lasers systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.
• The global industrial lasers systems market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.
