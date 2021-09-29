Government Policies Drive Mining Market Growth At Rate Of 12%

Mining Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Mining Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government policies to support the mining industry is expected to drive the mining market. Governments are providing subsidies and encouraging foreign direct investments (FDI) in the mining industry. The amount of government support includes the support through government's public finance institutions such as bilateral development banks and export credit agencies investing in mining projects, fiscal support through budget allocations and tax exemptions, and investments through majority state-owned mining and utility companies.

The global mining market size is expected to grow from $1.64 trillion in 2020 to $1.85 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The mining market is expected to reach $2.43 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Read More On The Global Mining Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mining-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Major players covered in the global mining industry are BHP Billiton Ltd, Glencore Plc, Vale SA, Rio Tinto Group, CRH Plc.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global mining market, accounting for 71% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 9% of the global market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global mining market.

TBRC’s global mining market report is segmented by type into mining support activities, general minerals, stones, copper, nickel, lead, and zinc, metal ore, coal, lignite, and anthracite.

Mining Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Mining Support Activities, General Minerals, Stones, Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc, Metal Ore, Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mining global market overview, forecast mining global market size and growth for the whole market, mining market segments, and geographies, mining market trends, mining market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Mining Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1860&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Potash Mining Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Potash-Agriculture, Potash-Industrial)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/potash-mining-global-market-report

Vermiculite Mining Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Large Grade Vermiculite, Fine And Finer Grade Vermiculite, Medium Grade Vermiculite), By Product (Crude Vermiculite, Exfoliated Vermiculite), By End-User Industry (Chemical, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vermiculite-mining-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Graphite Mining Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Flake Graphite, Non-Flake Graphite), By Application (Refractories, Batteries, Lubricants/Crucibles, Foundry, Pencils), By Flake Size (Jumbo, Large, Medium, Small, Fine), By Product (Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/graphite-mining-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/