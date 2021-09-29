Directed Energy Weapons Market Drivers, Restraints, Overview, Merger and Acquisitions and Industry Forecast By 2028
Directed Energy Weapons Market Size – USD 13.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 93.20 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is remarkably being driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to destroy or damage the rockets, drones, mortar-launched explosives and any other aerial threats, higher investment in the military bodies & defense intelligence sectors, and technological development in the laser-based target focused weapons.
The report provides detailed insights into Directed Energy Weapons market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Directed Energy Weapons market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Directed Energy Weapons market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Download FREE Sample PDF Copy (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/245
Global Directed Energy Weapons market revenue growth is primarily driven by a variety of factors and trends, some of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the Directed Energy Weapons market.
Rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets, increasing investments in strategic agreements, favourable government policies and regulations, and growing competition in the market are some major trends observed in the Directed Energy Weapons market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is expected to drive Directed Energy Weapons market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.
Further key findings from the report suggest
In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.
The defense exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of directed energy weapons (DEW). The growing interest in countering the weaponry actions & drones or UAV information carriers sent from the rivals are broadening the market outreach. The Defense sub-segment in the application segment had 78.6% market share in the year 2019.
North America owing to its leading investment in the defense & homeland security budgets, especially in the United States, and higher development in the information technology & microelectronics industry, is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.
Top key vendors in Directed Energy Weapons Market include are:
The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market on the basis of Type of Weapons Systems, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:
Type of Weapons Systems Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Laser
Fiber Laser
Free Electron Laser
Solid-state Laser
Chemical Laser
High-Power Microwave (HPM)
High-Power Sonic (HPS)
Particle Beam
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Defense
Homeland Security
End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Marine-based
Land Vehicles
Airborne
Gun Shot
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Lethal
Non-lethal
Access the Entire Report packed with TOC, Tables and Figures and Outline of Prominent Companies@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/directed-energy-weapons-market
Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Directed Energy Weapons Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.
Region wise performance of the Directed Energy Weapons industry
North America Directed Energy Weapons market revenue growth was relatively higher than that of other regional markets in 2020. North America market revenue is expected to continue to remain dominant over the forecast period, supported majorly by robust presence of major players in countries in the region and expansion of overall economic Directed Energy Weapons growth strategies and initiatives.
Asia Pacific Directed Energy Weapons market revenue registered the fastest growth rate in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific Directed Energy Weapons market revenue growth is driven by significant market revenue contribution from China, India, and South Korea. Increasing population, favorable government policies and initiatives, and availability of more advanced technologies, services, and offerings in these countries are some key factors driving Directed Energy Weapons market revenue growth in Asia Pacific.
Europe Directed Energy Weapons market revenue is expected to continue to remain steady over the forecast period. This can be attributed to changing Directed Energy Weapons market trends in countries in other major regions and robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in the region with the objective to leverage opportunities and drive Directed Energy Weapons revenue growth.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/245
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Directed Energy Weapons industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Directed Energy Weapons market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Directed Energy Weapons industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Directed Energy Weapons market with their winning strategies?
Which Directed Energy Weapons industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Directed Energy Weapons market?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Directed Energy Weapons Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Directed Energy Weapons Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Directed Energy Weapons Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Directed Energy Weapons Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Directed Energy Weapons Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Directed Energy Weapons Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
4.2.3. Directed Energy Weapons Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Directed Energy Weapons products
4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Directed Energy Weapons Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3. Competitor’s Positioning
10.4. Strategy Benchmarking
10.5. Vendor Landscape
10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers
10.5.1.1. North America
10.5.1.2. Europe
10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.5. Latin America
10.5.2. Distributors
10.5.2.1. North America
10.5.2.2. Europe
10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.2.5. Latin America
10.5.3. Others
Continued….
Avail Discount on Directed Energy Weapons Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/245
Why Choose Emergen Research?
Strong Industry Focus
Extensive Product Offerings
Customer Research Services
Robust Research Methodology
Comprehensive Reports
Latest Technological Developments
Value Chain Analysis
Potential Market Opportunities
Growth Dynamics
Quality Assurance
Post-sales Support
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Explore More press releases from Emergen Research:
Ammunition Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market
Light Weapons Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market
Industrial Control Systems Security Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn