Green Technology and Sustainability Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger and Acquisitions and Industry Forecast By 2028
Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size – USD 10.94 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.8%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regrading environmental degradation and global warming. Increasing dependence on non-renewable energy technologies and excessive usage of fossil fuels have generated excessive carbon emissions and resulted in global warming. Government and private organization are developing and deploying green technologies to reduce pollution and protect or enhance the natural environment by conserving energy and natural resources, reduce or eliminate use of toxic agents, and stem pollution and waste.
The report provides detailed insights into Green Technology and Sustainability market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Green Technology and Sustainability market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Green Technology and Sustainability market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Global Green Technology and Sustainability market revenue growth is primarily driven by a variety of factors and trends, some of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the Green Technology and Sustainability market.
Rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets, increasing investments in strategic agreements, favourable government policies and regulations, and growing competition in the market are some major trends observed in the Green Technology and Sustainability market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is expected to drive Green Technology and Sustainability market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In July 2019, Emrgy Inc. signed an agreement with GE Renewable Energy about Micro Hydrokinetic technology. Emrgy Inc., which is a tech innovator, whose modular turbines harness the power of water as a clean and distributed energy resource. Through this partnership, hydropower turbines of Emrgy would be provided by GE Renewable Energy.
Internet of Things (IoT) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies across different verticals are increasingly adopting IoT-based energy solutions to minimize their carbon footprint and cut down energy bills.
Green building segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Growing trend towards green buildings to reduce carbon emissions and minimize energy bills is expected to further drive revenue growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.
Top key vendors in Green Technology and Sustainability Market include are:
General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric, ENGIE Impact, Intelex Technologies Inc., Cority Software Inc., and Sensus.
Emergen Research has segmented the global green technology and sustainability market on the basis of technology, application, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cloud Computing
Internet of Things (IoT)
Digital Twin
Artificial Intelligence & Analytics
Blockchain
Cybersecurity
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Green building
Crop Monitoring
Carbon footprint management
Forest Monitoring
Air and Water Pollution
Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring
Water Purification
Weather monitoring and forecasting
Others
Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.
Region wise performance of the Green Technology and Sustainability industry
North America Green Technology and Sustainability market revenue growth was relatively higher than that of other regional markets in 2020. North America market revenue is expected to continue to remain dominant over the forecast period, supported majorly by robust presence of major players in countries in the region and expansion of overall economic Green Technology and Sustainability growth strategies and initiatives.
Asia Pacific Green Technology and Sustainability market revenue registered the fastest growth rate in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific Green Technology and Sustainability market revenue growth is driven by significant market revenue contribution from China, India, and South Korea. Increasing population, favorable government policies and initiatives, and availability of more advanced technologies, services, and offerings in these countries are some key factors driving Green Technology and Sustainability market revenue growth in Asia Pacific.
Europe Green Technology and Sustainability market revenue is expected to continue to remain steady over the forecast period. This can be attributed to changing Green Technology and Sustainability market trends in countries in other major regions and robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in the region with the objective to leverage opportunities and drive Green Technology and Sustainability revenue growth.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Green Technology and Sustainability industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Green Technology and Sustainability market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Green Technology and Sustainability industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Green Technology and Sustainability market with their winning strategies?
Which Green Technology and Sustainability industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Green Technology and Sustainability market?
