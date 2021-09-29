Injection Molding Machines Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% to Reach $14,416.0 Million in 2027

A rise in adoption of injection molding machines in various industries such as automotive, packaging, and others drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The injection molding machines market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to low labor cost and bulk production advantage, and high demand for injection molded plastic products, drives the growth of injection molding machines market. In addition, material flexibility, and low waste production, is anticipated to drives the growth of the market.

The global injection molding machines market size was valued at $10.89 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.41 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The various features of injection molding machines such as robustness, easy to operate, higher manufacturing rates and rapid production, and high-quality fuel the global injection molding machines market growth. In addition, there has been a rise in the automotive industry in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Africa, which further drive the demand for high-performance plastic components, thereby fueling the growth of the injection molding machinery market.

Top 10 Leading Players

ARBURG
ENGEL
Haitian International
Husky Injection Molding Systems
KraussMaffei Group
Milacron Holdings Corp.
Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
The Japan Steel Works
Ube Industries, Ltd.
BMB S.P.A.
Nigon
Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments

By Clamping Force

Less than 200 Tons Force
200 Tons to 500 Tons Force
More than 500 Tons Force

By Machine Type

All-electric
Hydraulic
Hybrid

By Solution

New Sales
Aftermarket

By Pressure Type

Low Pressure
High Pressure

By Application

Automotive

Interior
Trim
Exterior
Others

Packaging

Caps and closures
Thinwall containers
Lids
Personal Care
Containers
Others

Electronics
Healthcare
Consumer Goods
Toy Making

Building and Construction

Flooring
Windows
Doors
Others

Home Appliances
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

