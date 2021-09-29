Injection Molding Machines Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% to Reach $14,416.0 Million in 2027

A rise in adoption of injection molding machines in various industries such as automotive, packaging, and others drives the market growth.

The injection molding machines market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to low labor cost and bulk production advantage, and high demand for injection molded plastic products, drives the growth of injection molding machines market. In addition, material flexibility, and low waste production, is anticipated to drives the growth of the market.The global injection molding machines market size was valued at $10.89 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.41 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The various features of injection molding machines such as robustness, easy to operate, higher manufacturing rates and rapid production, and high-quality fuel the global injection molding machines market growth. In addition, there has been a rise in the automotive industry in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Africa, which further drive the demand for high-performance plastic components, thereby fueling the growth of the injection molding machinery market.

Top 10 Leading PlayersARBURGENGELHaitian InternationalHusky Injection Molding SystemsKraussMaffei GroupMilacron Holdings Corp.Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.Sumitomo Heavy IndustriesThe Japan Steel WorksUbe Industries, Ltd.BMB S.P.A.NigonShibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

Key Market SegmentsBy Clamping ForceLess than 200 Tons Force200 Tons to 500 Tons ForceMore than 500 Tons ForceBy Machine TypeAll-electricHydraulicHybridBy SolutionNew SalesAftermarketBy Pressure TypeLow PressureHigh PressureBy ApplicationAutomotiveInteriorTrimExteriorOthersPackagingCaps and closuresThinwall containersLidsPersonal CareContainersOthersElectronicsHealthcareConsumer GoodsToy MakingBuilding and ConstructionFlooringWindowsDoorsOthersHome AppliancesOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA