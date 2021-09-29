In-vehicle infotainment Market Drivers, Restraints, Overview, Merger and Acquisitions and Industry Forecast By 2028
In-vehicle infotainment Market Size – USD 25.51 billion in 2019, In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Growth - CAGR of 9.8%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to reach USD 52.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on driver comfort and convenience has led to numerous In-Vehicle Infotainment systems being built that offer innovative features. Such features provide the driver with detailed vehicle knowledge and, as a result, improve safety and driving experience. Smartphones will significantly influence the In-Vehicle Infotainment market, as they are the most important networking gateways used by an infotainment system.
The report provides detailed insights into In-vehicle infotainment market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in In-vehicle infotainment market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the In-vehicle infotainment market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Download FREE Sample PDF Copy (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1
Global In-vehicle infotainment market revenue growth is primarily driven by a variety of factors and trends, some of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the In-vehicle infotainment market.
Rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets, increasing investments in strategic agreements, favourable government policies and regulations, and growing competition in the market are some major trends observed in the In-vehicle infotainment market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is expected to drive In-vehicle infotainment market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.
Key Highlights From The Report
The head-up display segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a steady CAGR predicted over the forecast period. The head-up system is equipped with the latest augmented reality technology. It uses a combination of sensors, cameras, GPS, and Wi-Fi to provide information while driving, which creates a demand for the market.
Direct competition between OE fitted and aftermarket goods is anticipated to drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment industry because the former is based on quality, while the second is largely price-driven. In developing countries, demand for OE products is therefore expected to be high.
Due to the rising trend in the low costs of passenger cars, the passenger car segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These cars are embedded with the latest advanced technologies that are expected to drive the in-vehicle infotainment system.
Top key vendors in In-vehicle infotainment Market include are:
Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Clarion Co., Ltd., and JVC KENWOOD Corporation, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market on the basis of product, fitting, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Audio Unit
Display Unit
Head-Up Display
Navigation Unit
Communication Unit
Fitting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
OE fitted
Aftermarket
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Access the Entire Report packed with TOC, Tables and Figures and Outline of Prominent Companies@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vehicle-infotainment-market
Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “In-vehicle infotainment Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.
Region wise performance of the In-vehicle infotainment industry
North America In-vehicle infotainment market revenue growth was relatively higher than that of other regional markets in 2020. North America market revenue is expected to continue to remain dominant over the forecast period, supported majorly by robust presence of major players in countries in the region and expansion of overall economic In-vehicle infotainment growth strategies and initiatives.
Asia Pacific In-vehicle infotainment market revenue registered the fastest growth rate in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific In-vehicle infotainment market revenue growth is driven by significant market revenue contribution from China, India, and South Korea. Increasing population, favorable government policies and initiatives, and availability of more advanced technologies, services, and offerings in these countries are some key factors driving In-vehicle infotainment market revenue growth in Asia Pacific.
Europe In-vehicle infotainment market revenue is expected to continue to remain steady over the forecast period. This can be attributed to changing In-vehicle infotainment market trends in countries in other major regions and robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in the region with the objective to leverage opportunities and drive In-vehicle infotainment revenue growth.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the In-vehicle infotainment industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the In-vehicle infotainment market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the In-vehicle infotainment industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the In-vehicle infotainment market with their winning strategies?
Which In-vehicle infotainment industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the In-vehicle infotainment market?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. In-vehicle infotainment Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. In-vehicle infotainment Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. In-vehicle infotainment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. In-vehicle infotainment Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. In-vehicle infotainment Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. In-vehicle infotainment Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
4.2.3. In-vehicle infotainment Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of In-vehicle infotainment products
4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. In-vehicle infotainment Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3. Competitor’s Positioning
10.4. Strategy Benchmarking
10.5. Vendor Landscape
10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers
10.5.1.1. North America
10.5.1.2. Europe
10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.5. Latin America
10.5.2. Distributors
10.5.2.1. North America
10.5.2.2. Europe
10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.2.5. Latin America
10.5.3. Others
Continued….
Avail Discount on In-vehicle infotainment Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1
Why Choose Emergen Research?
Strong Industry Focus
Extensive Product Offerings
Customer Research Services
Robust Research Methodology
Comprehensive Reports
Latest Technological Developments
Value Chain Analysis
Potential Market Opportunities
Growth Dynamics
Quality Assurance
Post-sales Support
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Explore More press releases from Emergen Research:
Ammunition Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market
Light Weapons Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market
Industrial Control Systems Security Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn