Automotive Cybersecurity Market Drivers, Restraints, Overview, Merger and Acquisitions and Industry Forecast By 2028
Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size – USD 1.79 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.7%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market is driven by high-level package integration into vehicle ECUs and therefore the want for cybersecurity in connected cars has been magnified. Additionally, demanding knowledge privacy laws resulting in increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity is anticipated to spice up the expansion of the market additionally.
The report provides detailed insights into Automotive Cybersecurity market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Automotive Cybersecurity market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Automotive Cybersecurity market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Download FREE Sample PDF Copy (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/117
Global Automotive Cybersecurity market revenue growth is primarily driven by a variety of factors and trends, some of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the Automotive Cybersecurity market.
Rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets, increasing investments in strategic agreements, favourable government policies and regulations, and growing competition in the market are some major trends observed in the Automotive Cybersecurity market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is expected to drive Automotive Cybersecurity market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.
Key Highlights From The Report
Within the cybersecurity market, the event of countermeasures is incredibly tough as a result of the shortage of standardization of cybersecurity solutions. The solutions for cybersecurity rely on the specifications given by the OEMs. These solutions vary because of the utilization of various platforms within the same vehicle model, variations within the electronic design, and totally different options within the vehicle. As a result, the automotive cybersecurity resolution suppliers face integration risks to affect threats and vulnerabilities of a vehicle.
Autonomous vehicles are gaining unprecedented quantity of traction. The expansion of autonomous vehicles offers unequaled opportunities to cloud suppliers, OEMs, and alternative industry stakeholders to collaborate and partner with automotive firms to leverage this growth. In order to develop self-service vehicles, there has been an agreement between the automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, and Uber Technologies INC. in 2017 which implies that autonomous vehicles is likely to be a reality shortly.
Top key vendors in Automotive Cybersecurity Market include are:
Denso Corporation, Aptiv, Escrypt, Continental AG, Karamba Security, Harman International, Saferide Technologies Ltd., Trillium Secure, Inc., NXP Semiconductors and Vector Informatik Gmbh among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Cybersecurity Market on the basis of vehicle type, application and region:
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Electric Vehicle
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
ADAS and Safety
Infotainment System
Powertrain System
Body Control and Comfort
Telematics System
Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Access the Entire Report packed with TOC, Tables and Figures and Outline of Prominent Companies@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-cybersecurity-market
Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.
Region wise performance of the Automotive Cybersecurity industry
North America Automotive Cybersecurity market revenue growth was relatively higher than that of other regional markets in 2020. North America market revenue is expected to continue to remain dominant over the forecast period, supported majorly by robust presence of major players in countries in the region and expansion of overall economic Automotive Cybersecurity growth strategies and initiatives.
Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity market revenue registered the fastest growth rate in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity market revenue growth is driven by significant market revenue contribution from China, India, and South Korea. Increasing population, favorable government policies and initiatives, and availability of more advanced technologies, services, and offerings in these countries are some key factors driving Automotive Cybersecurity market revenue growth in Asia Pacific.
Europe Automotive Cybersecurity market revenue is expected to continue to remain steady over the forecast period. This can be attributed to changing Automotive Cybersecurity market trends in countries in other major regions and robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in the region with the objective to leverage opportunities and drive Automotive Cybersecurity revenue growth.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/117
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Automotive Cybersecurity industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Automotive Cybersecurity market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Automotive Cybersecurity industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Automotive Cybersecurity market with their winning strategies?
Which Automotive Cybersecurity industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Automotive Cybersecurity market?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
4.2.3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Automotive Cybersecurity products
4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3. Competitor’s Positioning
10.4. Strategy Benchmarking
10.5. Vendor Landscape
10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers
10.5.1.1. North America
10.5.1.2. Europe
10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.5. Latin America
10.5.2. Distributors
10.5.2.1. North America
10.5.2.2. Europe
10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.2.5. Latin America
10.5.3. Others
Continued….
Avail Discount on Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/117
Why Choose Emergen Research?
Strong Industry Focus
Extensive Product Offerings
Customer Research Services
Robust Research Methodology
Comprehensive Reports
Latest Technological Developments
Value Chain Analysis
Potential Market Opportunities
Growth Dynamics
Quality Assurance
Post-sales Support
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Explore More press releases from Emergen Research:
Ammunition Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market
Light Weapons Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market
Industrial Control Systems Security Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn