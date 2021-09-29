Mobility as a Service Market Drivers, Restraints, Overview, Merger and Acquisitions and Industry Forecast By 2028
Mobility as a Service Market Size – USD 75.97 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.3%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobility as a Service market is forecasted to be worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing increased demand due to the growing challenges of traffic congestions, air pollution, and the emission of greenhouse gases. The shift will finally enable efficient asset utilization by transitioning from an ownership model of private assets to user-ownership of shared assets.
The report provides detailed insights into Mobility as a Service market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Mobility as a Service market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Mobility as a Service market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Global Mobility as a Service market revenue growth is primarily driven by a variety of factors and trends, some of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the Mobility as a Service market.
Rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets, increasing investments in strategic agreements, favourable government policies and regulations, and growing competition in the market are some major trends observed in the Mobility as a Service market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is expected to drive Mobility as a Service market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.
Key Highlights From The Report
In April 2019, Reach Now launched its MaaS platform in Asia – Japan. The 'Iziko' app not only offers access to buses, trains, rental cars & bikes, and on-demand ridesharing but even tickets for tourist attractions.
The ride-hailing segment is forecast to witness a significant growth rate of 25.7% through 2027 on account of the global acceptance of ride-hailing at all levels, ranging from enterprises to personal requirements. Additionally, cashless transactions and assured pickups services offered are further boosting segmental growth.
The android segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the Mobility as a Service market share on account of the massive adoption of android smartphones owing to their variety of functions and lower prices as compared to the other application types.
Top key vendors in Mobility as a Service Market include are:
UbiGo AB, Beeline Singapore, Shuttl, Uber technologies, Citymapper, Ola, Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Smile Mobility, and Communauto, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Mobility as a Service Market on the basis of service type, application, business model, vehicle type, and region:
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Ride-hailing
Self-driving car service
Bi-cycle sharing
Car sharing
Bus sharing
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Android
iOS
Others
Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
B2B
B2C
P2P Rentals
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Passenger cars
Buses
Bikes
Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Mobility as a Service Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.
Region wise performance of the Mobility as a Service industry
North America Mobility as a Service market revenue growth was relatively higher than that of other regional markets in 2020. North America market revenue is expected to continue to remain dominant over the forecast period, supported majorly by robust presence of major players in countries in the region and expansion of overall economic Mobility as a Service growth strategies and initiatives.
Asia Pacific Mobility as a Service market revenue registered the fastest growth rate in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific Mobility as a Service market revenue growth is driven by significant market revenue contribution from China, India, and South Korea. Increasing population, favorable government policies and initiatives, and availability of more advanced technologies, services, and offerings in these countries are some key factors driving Mobility as a Service market revenue growth in Asia Pacific.
Europe Mobility as a Service market revenue is expected to continue to remain steady over the forecast period. This can be attributed to changing Mobility as a Service market trends in countries in other major regions and robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in the region with the objective to leverage opportunities and drive Mobility as a Service revenue growth.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Mobility as a Service industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Mobility as a Service market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Mobility as a Service industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Mobility as a Service market with their winning strategies?
Which Mobility as a Service industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Mobility as a Service market?
