Swimming Pool Construction Market Projected to Reach $7,392.6 Million by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth of the swimming pool construction market is majorly driven by rise in demand for swimming pools in gyms and luxurious amenities in homes and hotels. On the basis of material, in 2019, the concrete segment dominated the swimming pool construction market. On the basis of construction type, the in-ground segment led the market in 2019. By end user, the residential segment led the market in 2019. By region, North America led the market in 2019.The swimming pool construction market size was valued at $ 6.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10653 Attributed to the rise in awareness regarding health, there has been increase in number of gyms that are equipped with swimming pools. This has given rise in construction of swimming pools in the last few years. In addition, rise in tourism has led to construction of swimming pools in hotels and rented bungalows.Moreover, rise in per capita income of the people has raised the standard of living, which, in turn, has escalated the construction of swimming pools in private residences as well. However, the high construction cost and thereafter high maintenance cost act as a restraint to the swimming pool construction market.Key Market PlayersAloha Pools Ltd.Aquamarine PoolsConcord Pools and SpasLeisure PoolsMillennium Pools Pvt. Ltd.Myrtha PoolsNatare CorporationPlatinum PoolsPresidential PoolsSpas & PatioSouthern Poolscapes.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10653 Key Market SegmentsBy MaterialConcreteFiberglassVinyl LinerSteel FrameBy Construction TypeAbove-groundIn-groundBy End-UserResidentialNon-residentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10653