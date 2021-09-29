Swimming Pool Construction Market Projected to Reach $7,392.6 Million by 2027

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Swimming Pool Construction Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of the swimming pool construction market is majorly driven by rise in demand for swimming pools in gyms and luxurious amenities in homes and hotels. On the basis of material, in 2019, the concrete segment dominated the swimming pool construction market. On the basis of construction type, the in-ground segment led the market in 2019. By end user, the residential segment led the market in 2019. By region, North America led the market in 2019.

The swimming pool construction market size was valued at $ 6.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10653

Attributed to the rise in awareness regarding health, there has been increase in number of gyms that are equipped with swimming pools. This has given rise in construction of swimming pools in the last few years. In addition, rise in tourism has led to construction of swimming pools in hotels and rented bungalows.

Moreover, rise in per capita income of the people has raised the standard of living, which, in turn, has escalated the construction of swimming pools in private residences as well. However, the high construction cost and thereafter high maintenance cost act as a restraint to the swimming pool construction market.

Key Market Players

Aloha Pools Ltd.
Aquamarine Pools
Concord Pools and Spas
Leisure Pools
Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd.
Myrtha Pools
Natare Corporation
Platinum Pools
Presidential Pools
Spas & Patio
Southern Poolscapes.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10653

Key Market Segments

By Material

Concrete
Fiberglass
Vinyl Liner
Steel Frame

By Construction Type

Above-ground
In-ground

By End-User

Residential
Non-residential

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10653

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Swimming Pool Construction Market Projected to Reach $7,392.6 Million by 2027

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Curcumin Market to Generate $104.19 Million by 2025 | Growth & Key Business Strategies
Milk Protein Concentrate Market is Generating Revenue of $3,923.6 Million by 2027
Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market: Personal User To Rise at 7.7% CAGR During 2021-2030
View All Stories From This Author