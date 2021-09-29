Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Drivers, Restraints, Overview, Merger and Acquisitions and Industry Forecast By 2028
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Size – USD 677.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 41.8%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 11.27 Billion by 2028 and register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for vehicle-to-everything can be attributed to rising demand for autonomous cars and vehicles with more advanced safety features, especially in developed economies. Implementation of vehicle-to-everything communication increases drivers’ awareness about the surroundings and aids in facilitating autonomous driving. V2X assists in communicating information such as speed accuracy, brake pedal status, and heading
The report provides detailed insights into Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market revenue growth is primarily driven by a variety of factors and trends, some of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market.
Rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets, increasing investments in strategic agreements, favourable government policies and regulations, and growing competition in the market are some major trends observed in the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is expected to drive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.
Key Highlights of Report
In June 2019, HARMAN International launched the Dual-Mode V2X system, intended for improving automotive safety.
Vehicle-to-infrastructure segment held a significant revenue share in 2020. V2I is capable of lane and congestion management and helps in fuel efficient consumption and reduced emissions. It has been estimated that optimized freeway lane management and signal operations can result in fuel savings to a maximum of 22.0%.
Intelligent traffic systems are immensely benefitted with vehicle-to-everything communication, which helps in improving traffic efficiency. Vehicles optimize their arrival by obtaining traffic light green signal cycle, and even traffic lights adjust on the basis of feedback received from arriving vehicles.
Top key vendors in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market include are:
Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Harman International, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., and STMicroelectronics.
Emergen Research has segmented the global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market on the basis of communication type, application, connectivity, and region:
Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)
Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Automated Driver Assistance
Emergency Vehicle Notification
Intelligent Traffic Systems
Passenger Information System
Fleet and Asset Management
Parking Management System
Others
Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)
Cellular V2X
Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.
Region wise performance of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry
North America Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market revenue growth was relatively higher than that of other regional markets in 2020. North America market revenue is expected to continue to remain dominant over the forecast period, supported majorly by robust presence of major players in countries in the region and expansion of overall economic Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) growth strategies and initiatives.
Asia Pacific Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market revenue registered the fastest growth rate in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market revenue growth is driven by significant market revenue contribution from China, India, and South Korea. Increasing population, favorable government policies and initiatives, and availability of more advanced technologies, services, and offerings in these countries are some key factors driving Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market revenue growth in Asia Pacific.
Europe Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market revenue is expected to continue to remain steady over the forecast period. This can be attributed to changing Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market trends in countries in other major regions and robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in the region with the objective to leverage opportunities and drive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) revenue growth.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market with their winning strategies?
Which Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market?
