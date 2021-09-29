Polyurea Coatings Market Research Report 2028 -Market Size and Forecast
The Global Polyurea Coatings Market is estimated to reach at a high CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
The Global Polyurea Coatings Market is estimated to reach at a high CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Polyurea is an elastomer derived from combining synthetic resin and isocyanate-reactive substances. Polyurea coatings have higher exceptional, elevated strength, and unprecedented durability, as a consequence, presents great protection to diverse metallic, timber, concrete, plastic, fiberglass, urethane foam, and many other substrates.
Emerging programs of polyurea coatings in diverse stop-use industries including building & creation, car, defense region, with the advancement of the coating era, are expected to drive the market over the forecast length. Moreover, the hastily growing infrastructural spending and emphasis on improving public delivery, creation of subways, and urbanization facilitate favorable conditions for the polyurea marketplace boom.
Market Dynamics
Concern towards environmental susceptibility is anticipated to drive the polyurea market
Polyurea coatings are non-poisonous and do now not incorporate solvents in production and production. Polyurea coatings are 100% strong content without an introduced thinner, heavy metals, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Hence, they're green and compliant with the norms stipulated through authorities tracking Volatile Organic Compounds' environmental outcomes (VOCs). For instance, the European Union Ecolabelling Board (EUEB) identifies and lists the unsafe classifications and traits of preparations, compounds, and materials that cannot be utilized by automotive and construction give up-users as stipulated through the Ecolabel Regulation.
Henceforth, growing environmental concerns concerning the risks associated with unstable natural compound (VOC)-content material coatings and moving trends towards the adoption of advanced and eco-friendly coatings are predicted to pressure the call for polyurea coatings.
Poor adhesion due to the highly reactive nature of polyurea coatings is expected to hinder the market growth
The polyurea coatings are pretty reactive and brief-curing, a placing of the layer without adequate wetting out time can motive poor adhesion to the substrate. Thus, formulators have to make certain complete wetting out of the surface before the coating units.
Also, fragrant coatings, a sort of polyurea coatings, may react to UV radiation, resulting in color adjustments and chalking. In that case, an aliphatic polyurea should be used for cultured and visible enchantment.
Segment Analysis
By Type
• Pure Polyurea
• Hybrid Polyurea
By Raw Material
• Aromatic Isocyanate
• Aliphatic Isocyanate
By Technology
• Spraying
• Pouring
• Hand-mixing
By End-User
• Building & Construction
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Defense & Security
• Healthcare
• Landscape
• Others
Geographical Analysis
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market of polyurea coatings during the forecast period
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for polyurea coatings, owing to high economic growth and substantial investment in automotive, building & construction, marine, and manufacturing. For instance, China remains the world's largest automotive manufacturing country and automotive market since 2009. As per the Statista study, in 2018, annual vehicle production in China accounted for over 30 percent of worldwide vehicle production, which exceeds that of the European Union or that of the United States and Japan combined.
Asia-Pacific is an emerging economy with many rapidly developing countries. For instance, India is a lucrative market for polyurea coatings due to increasing investment in infrastructure and smart cities development.
Moreover, most of the leading players from America and Europe are planning to shift their manufacturing base to APAC. It offers inexpensive raw materials, low-cost production, and the ability to serve the local emerging market, which led to an increased demand for polyurea coatings in the APAC market.
Competitive Landscape
The polyurea coatings market is moderately competitive with presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Specialty Products, Inc., Nukote Coating Systems, Huntsman Corporation, Rhino Linings Corporation, Marvel Coatings, Versaflex Inc., PPG Industries Inc, Wasser Corporation, Voelkel Industrial Products GmBH, Teknos among others. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the polyurea coatings market globally.
