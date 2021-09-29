Coach Kris Kramer to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We can choose to live life consciously or unconsciously. We can continue to grow and learn and love, or we can choose not to.

Life is a journey of developing the ability to view any situation, good or bad, as an opportunity for learning and an empowering experience.

Coach Kris Kramer is dedicated to personal-growth and connection to higher-self through transformative life coaching and quantum healing sessions.

“It’s about mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being and self-empowerment,” says Kris. “In a session, the client engages, activates, and motivates their unconscious mind. The therapeutic goal is to impact their life in a positive way.”

Kris has worked in the healing arts for over 20 years and she has many tools in her toolbox. Kris is a Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP) Master Practitioner, a Certified Life Coach, a Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique℠ (QHHT®) Level 2 Practitioner and hypnotist trained by the Erickson Foundation.

In addition, Kris has studied shamanism, Zen Buddhism and past-life regression.

As a coach, Kris seeks to bypass the conscious mind and work with the unconscious mind, where deep and lasting changes occur.

“We tend to get stuck in problems,” says Kris. “Each coaching experience allows a person to focus on what they want and reconnect with ways they’ve managed or succeeded before. As a result, new possibilities and a different way of being arise, and these allow for change at the conscious level.”

NLP Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) is based on the science of how the brain works, specifically how a person represents or maps out the world within their mind. NLP itself is a toolbox of experiential processes that facilitate personal transformation.

Quantum Healing works on the principle that a change or new perspective in one area of your life reverberates into everything and everyone -- past, present, or future.

“You have to align mind, body, and spirit to heal,” says Kris. “This work gives clients a new perspective on many levels, such as their values, their motivation, and their identity. It has an impact on every level of a person's being.”

