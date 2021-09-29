Aerial Work Platform Market Worth $14,351.7 Million in 2027 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

The compact and versatile use of AWP surges its demand from the construction industry.

Aerial work platform (AWP) are personnel lifting devices used in industries such as construction, retail, warehousing, utilities, and others. Aerial work platforms are also called as mobile elevating work platforms, aerial lifts, cherry pickers, bucket trucks, and others, and are available in various types such as scissor lifts, articulated and telescopic boom lifts, vehicle mounted platforms, and others. Moreover, aerial work platforms assist in working on heights, which reduces the risk of accidents caused by older equipment such as scaffolding platforms and others.The global aerial work platform market size is expected to reach $14.3 billion in 2027 from $9.3 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, North America is the highest contributor in the aerial work platform market. The U.S. garners highest share in the region with approximately 83.0% within the North American market. This is mainly due to the early introduction of aerial working platforms in the region and high demand for AWP in common construction and maintenance practices. In addition, the rapid development in AWP products in terms of emission control and full-electric operation has assisted AWP to gain popularity in the European market.Key Market PlayersAichi Corporation, Altec Inc.Haulotte GroupJ.C. Bamford Excavators LimitedNiftylift (UK) LimitedOshkosh Corporation (JLG Industries, Inc.)Skyjack (Linamar Corp.)Terex Corporation (Genie)TeupenZhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd. Key Market SegmentsBy TypeBoom LiftsScissor LiftsVehicle Mounted PlatformsOthersBy OperationFuel-poweredElectricHybridBy Lift HeightLess than 20 Feet20 to 50 Feet50 to 70 FeetAbove 70 FeetBy End-user IndustryConstructionUtilitiesLogistics & TransportationOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA