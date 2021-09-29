Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach $784.1 Million by 2027
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Deep Hole Drilling Machines MarketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep hole drilling machines are specially designed for managing accurate counter-rotation for manufacturing of components, machines, and assembling parts. This is achieved by gun drilling process and BTA drilling process, which is chosen according to workpiece requirement. Holes are typically classified as deep holes, when its depth-to-diameter (D:d) ratio is more than 10:1 and can reach up to 100:1 or more. The main advantage of deep hole drilling machine is its ability of counter rotating tool and workpiece, which helps in achieving highly precise end results.
The global deep hole drilling machines market size was valued at $611.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $784.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7539
Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the deep hole drilling machines market. China holds majority of the global share in consumption, mainly owing to high demand for machine tools in manufacturing processes. Its growing automobile industry also boosts demand for deep hole drilling machines in the country. However, to curb this competition, countries such as the U.S., Germany, and other European countries are focused on developing new technologies in the deep hole drilling industry to sustain their market share during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
Entrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc.
HONG JI Precision Machinery Ltd.
Hochent (Shanghai) Machinery Development Co., Ltd. (HTT)
KGD. Co., Ltd. (Korea Gundrill)
I.M.S.A. S.r.l.
Mollart Engineering Limited
TBT Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH + Co.
TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH
Cheto Corporation S.A.
Galbiati Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l.
Loch Präzisions Bohrtechnik GmbH
Kennametal Inc.
(WIDMA- Machining Solutions Group)
Frankor Hydraulics
Precihole Machine Tools
Kays Engineering, Inc.
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7539
Key Market Segments
By Type
BTA Machines
Gun Drilling Machines
Skiving & Burnishing Machines
By Operation
CNC
Non-CNC
By End-user Industry
Oil & Gas
Medical
Automotive
Construction & Mining Equipment
Energy
Die & Mold
Aerospace
Heat Exchanger Tube Sheet
Military & Defense
Others
By Business Type
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
Aftermarket
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7539
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn