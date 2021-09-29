Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach $784.1 Million by 2027

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep hole drilling machines are specially designed for managing accurate counter-rotation for manufacturing of components, machines, and assembling parts. This is achieved by gun drilling process and BTA drilling process, which is chosen according to workpiece requirement. Holes are typically classified as deep holes, when its depth-to-diameter (D:d) ratio is more than 10:1 and can reach up to 100:1 or more. The main advantage of deep hole drilling machine is its ability of counter rotating tool and workpiece, which helps in achieving highly precise end results.The global deep hole drilling machines market size was valued at $611.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $784.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the deep hole drilling machines market. China holds majority of the global share in consumption, mainly owing to high demand for machine tools in manufacturing processes. Its growing automobile industry also boosts demand for deep hole drilling machines in the country. However, to curb this competition, countries such as the U.S., Germany, and other European countries are focused on developing new technologies in the deep hole drilling industry to sustain their market share during the forecast period.Key Market PlayersEntrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc.HONG JI Precision Machinery Ltd.Hochent (Shanghai) Machinery Development Co., Ltd. (HTT)KGD. Co., Ltd. (Korea Gundrill)I.M.S.A. S.r.l.Mollart Engineering LimitedTBT Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH + Co.TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbHCheto Corporation S.A.Galbiati Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l.Loch Präzisions Bohrtechnik GmbHKennametal Inc.(WIDMA- Machining Solutions Group)Frankor HydraulicsPrecihole Machine ToolsKays Engineering, Inc. Key Market SegmentsBy TypeBTA MachinesGun Drilling MachinesSkiving & Burnishing MachinesBy OperationCNCNon-CNCBy End-user IndustryOil & GasMedicalAutomotiveConstruction & Mining EquipmentEnergyDie & MoldAerospaceHeat Exchanger Tube SheetMilitary & DefenseOthersBy Business TypeOriginal Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)AftermarketBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA