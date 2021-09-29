Proximity Payment Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape | Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited
The proximity payments system is introduced for smooth & secure payment.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Proximity Payment Market by Device Type (Mobile Device, Point of Sales Terminal, Near-field Communication (NFC), Smart Cards, and Others) and Application (Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality & Transportation, E-commerce & Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Proximity Payment Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Proximity Payment end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Proximity Payment market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.
The global proximity payment market is segmented on the basis of Device Type, Application and Region. Based on Device Type, the proximity payment market is divided into Mobile Device, Point of Sales Terminal, Near-field Communication (NFC), Smart Cards, and Others. On the basis of Application, the market is categorized into Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality & Transportation, E-commerce & Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, and Others.
The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Top 10 leading companies in the global Proximity Payment market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Proximity Payment products and services. The key players operating in the global Proximity Payment industry include Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Inc., Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal Holdings Inc., Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Millicom International Cellular SA, and Mahindra Comviva.
Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.
Key Benefits:
♦ The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Proximity Payment market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020-2027 determine the prevailing opportunities.
♦ Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
♦ Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
♦ The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
♦ The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Proximity Payment industry.
Highlights of the Report:
♦ Competitive landscape of the Proximity Payment Market.
♦ Revenue generated by each segment of the Proximity Payment market by 2027.
♦ Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the Proximity Payment industry.
♦ Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.
♦ Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.
♦ Top impacting factors of the Proximity Payment market.
