Leading Observability Pipeline Company Cribl Partners with MEA’s Top Value-Added Distributor Spire Solutions

Together, the companies will give teams in the Middle East & Africa and India simplicity, flexibility, and control over their security and observability data.

In partnership with Cribl, we will transform our region’s data observability approach without the customers having to make massive investments into storage or buy expensive tools.” — Sanjeev Walia, Founder & President, Spire Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regions such as the Middle East & Africa and India are witnessing an enormous growth in data. The growth comes from various factors, including digital-driven remote working due to the current pandemic, a shift to zero trust security, and wider acceptance of smart technologies, cloud, and microservices architectures. Data observability has become essential, but most popular tools aren’t able to cater to companies’ present-day needs.To solve current and emerging challenges around data, leading observability pipeline company Cribl and MEA region’s top value-added distributor Spire Solutions have announced an exclusive partnership. Some of the main goals of this partnership are to offer customers simplicity, flexibility, superior data visibility, and control, while maximizing value from existing tools and investments.Together, Cribl and Spire will create a massive impact in the region by helping customers:• Easily ingest data from multiple sources• Route data from any source to any destination – with full visibility• Send data to the most effective destinations, including low-cost storage for long-term retention• Replay data from low-cost storage to any analytics tool for scheduled or unexpected investigations• Avoid vendor lock-in and have the freedom to choose the best tools for the job• Keep infrastructure costs down while increasing performanceSanjeev Walia, Founder & President of Spire Solutions said, “Keeping in line with our commitment to solve regional cybersecurity challenges proactively, we are honored to partner with Cribl to help our customers across different industry verticals such as governments, banks, telcos, and other large enterprises with their data observability needs. In partnership with Cribl, we will transform our region’s data observability approach without the customers having to make massive investments into storage or buy expensive tools. We are renowned for introducing several new solutions to our region and making them successful so we are confident of adding similar or better value for Cribl too.“Cribl’s General Manager of EMEA, Hash Basu-Choudhuri said, “Cribl believes in solving observability problems from first principles, so enterprises always have the flexibility to use new tools. We help teams open up more use cases without adding new agents, shift painlessly to the cloud, and maximize investments in existing platforms and infrastructure. We’re confident that our partnership with Spire Solutions will help us deliver this value across the Middle East & African region as well as India.”Cribl recently raised $200M funding, making it a unicorn observability pure play and validating the value they are delivering to customers on their mission to unlock the power of all observability data.About Cribl - https://cribl.io Cribl is a company built to solve customer data challenges and enable customer choice. Our solutions deliver innovative and customizable controls to route security and observability data where it has the most value. Our solutions help slash costs, improve performance, and get the right data, to the right destinations, in the right formats, at the right time. Cribl helps you instrument everything, so you can analyze more and pay less. Join the dozens of early adopters, including leaders such as TransUnion and Autodesk, to take control and shape your data. Founded in 2017, Cribl is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Slack community.About Spire Solutions - www.spiresolutions.com Spire Solutions is the Middle East & Africa’s leading value-added distributor (VAD), with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world’s best-known cybersecurity vendors (OEMs) that offer niche solutions and services. Spire engages, empowers and enables channel partners across Middle East & Africa via various partnership models and partner success programs. Driven by a strong dedication to customer success and solving problems without creating new ones, Spire has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region.For more information, visit www.spiresolutions.com or our Linkedin page.

