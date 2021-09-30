The Business Writing Center Now Offering Free Business Writing Tests

An industry leader in training business writers and developing online business writing courses is providing business writing tests at no cost.

NORMAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Business Writing Center announced today that it is now offering free business writing tests.

Robert Hogan, Ph.D., director and spokesperson for The Business Writing Center, explained that in all, 13 tests are available. Those free business writing tests include:

• Active and Passive Voice

• Pronoun Agreement 1

• Subject/Verb Agreement

• Commas

• 26 Common Business Writing Errors

• Abbreviations

• Format Consistently and Correctly

• Use Defined Terms Consistently

• Confusing Word Pairs

• General Spelling

• Spelling California Cities

• The 25 Most Commonly Misspelled Words

The company, which recently celebrated 25 years in business, and has trained staff from a broad range of organizations and agencies, provides online business writing courses with instructor guidance. The courses, according to Hogan, teach the best practices companies and agencies are using today to write clear, high-quality business documents that get the responses you want and show your competence as a business writer.

The Business Writing Center’s training has been recommended by the U.S. General Services Administration, Department of Defense, Florida Department of Health, and National Association of Legal Assistants.

In addition, a survey of six former clients by a national survey company resulted in scores of nine to 10 on a 10-point scale for the quality of the training.

One customer described The Business Writing Center’s courses as life-changing.

“I have really learned a lot taking the course. It was a real challenge for me because I do this same thing all day at work and it’s hard to make yourself do it when you come home. Last week my boss was asked for comments to an interview type situation that was going to be published in a newsletter. I delegated the work out to a person who is responsible for handling this particular program. My boss was not happy with his responses to the interview questions and just gave a couple of clues to what he was really wanting to stress in the response. I got a second person’s responses (who also works with the program daily) and had a media person (speech writer type person) edit them. I didn’t particularly like them, so I took the media person’s version and did my own edit. I submitted the three versions to him: the media person’s, mine, and the technician’s — and guess which one he picked to be published — mine. Thank you so much for your guidance.”

For more information, please visit businesswriting.com/about-the-director-and-senior-instructor and https://businesswriting.com/blog/.

About The Business Writing Center

With more than 7,000 clients worldwide, The Business Writing Center has trained business writers from across the globe since 1997. The Business Writing Center’s training has been recommended by the U.S. General Services Administration, Department of Defense, Florida Department of Health, National Association of Legal Assistants, and more.

