Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Forecast with Leading Companies

Food and Beverages Disinfection Market

The increased prevalence of foodborne diseases worldwide and the rise in demand for UV disinfection equipment propel the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food and Beverages Disinfection Market by Product Type (Chlorine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA), Carboxylic Acid, Ultra Violet Systems and Ozone Oxidation System) and End User (Food Processing Companies, Beverage Processing Companies, Catering Kitchens, and Retail Distributors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". According to the report, the global food and beverages disinfection market is expected to garner $2.39 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.The rise in incidences of myriad foodborne diseases, increased penetration of UV disinfection devices, and the availability of alternatives to chemical disinfectants drive the growth of the global food and beverages disinfection market. However, strict regulatory guidelines for chemical disinfection and limited usage among retail & foodservice establishments hamper market growth. Nonetheless, advancements in food disinfection equipment and increasing demand for packaged food products in the Asia-Pacific region is set to provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5178 By product type, the ultraviolet (UV) systems segment is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to its low purchasing price & maintenance cost, easy deployment, and non-toxic nature, which assists the treatment of drinking water and helps in mitigating the spread of water-borne diseases. However, the chlorine compounds segment is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025, occupying more than two-fifths of the global share, owing to its ever-increasing adoption in retail food courts, service hotels, and other hospitality services due to its economical pricing and easy availability.By end user, the food processing companies segment occupied two-fifths of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025, owing to an increase in demand for processed food and growing awareness of hygiene among consumers. However, the catering kitchens segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5178 Regionally, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth through 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.2%, due to the implementation of various government regulations that address food and beverage hygiene. However, North America is set to remain the dominant region in the future owing to the emergence of new technologies that allow consumers to track the quality of their food and beverages from production to delivery.Key market playersThe key players analyzed in the report include Toshiba, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Evonik, Trojan Technologies, Entaco, Solvay, CCL Pentasol, Halma, and Xylem. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry. 