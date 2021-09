Increasing Penetration of Wireless Networking Systems Drives The Platform For Innovations In The Smart Parking Solutions

Smart Parking Solutions Market is expected to grow at 9% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2028. Demand for Valet Parking Management Systems to remain high

Global Smart Parking Solutions supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector.The new Smart Parking Solutions market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period (Insert forecast period).The study tracks Smart Parking Solutions demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market.The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on chemicals industry in general and Smart Parking Solutions in particular. Advancements in internet of things technology is opening gateways to new opportunities for smart parking solution developers to explore. Innovations in ubiquitous computing coupled with the developments in cloud platforms are opening up new avenues for smart parking solutions companies to venture into. The rising popularity of data-driven operations and the benefits associated with it are causing an increase in the adoption of parking software around the world.According to a recent Fact.MR study, the smart parking solutions market was valued at over $3000 million in 2018. IoT proliferation, couple with the strengthening wireless infrastructure around the globe continues to uphold demand for system devices in the smart parking solutions market. The system devices segment of the smart solutions market is expected to be valued at over $1500 thousand in 2019. Demand for parking software is anticipated to closely follow the suit of system devices.Leading companies in the market, which includeScheidt & Bachmann GmbHDESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbHCubic CorporationABM Industries IncorporatedTIBA ParkingWPS Parking System BVKudelski SASWARCO AG.Get Customised Copy of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1844 A huge inflow and outflow of consumer vehicles in the premises of these institutions makes manual management of parking spaces complicated. Often manual management of parking spaces leads to inefficiencies and leakage of revenues. With parking management software, parking lot owners are being provided with an efficient system to manage their spaces while boosting their revenues.Demand Remains Robust for Valet Parking Management Systems The Fact.MR study opines automated valet parking solutions to witness highest growth in the foreseeable future. Automated valet parking management solutions are gradually replacing the orthodox valet parking systems. Valet parking has become a popular trend in urban areas, and companies are launching automated valet parking management solutions to meet the needs of the urban population.The automated valet parking system uses a combination of technologies to find the consumer a perfect place to park thus unburdening them of the hassle to find a parking space. Additionally, smart valet parking management solutions offer the convenience of drivers retaining their keys, knowing the exact place of parking and the way to their spot. According to the study, smart valet parking solutions witnessed a Y-o-Y growth of 9.9% in 2018 over 2017.smart parking solutions market research methodologyContinued Investment of Government and Municipalities in Smart Parking SolutionsA Rapid rise in the number of automobiles coupled with the scarcity of parking spaces is one of the leading causes of traffic congestion in urban areas. Recent studies have concluded that over 25% of traffic congestion incidences around the world can be attributed to the scarcity of parking spaces. Further, the demand for flexible payments systems for parking has been on the rise. In addition to these, smart parking solutions contribute to a healthier environment by ensuring a free flow of traffic which, in turn, aids in the substantial reduction in pollution. Due to these factors government and municipalities are looking to streamline the parking management throughout cities in order to comprehensively reduce commute time while offering the convenience of hassle-free parking systems.North America will continue to maintain the largest share of the smart parking solutions market owing to the presence of some of the major OEM in the region. Further, increasing investments in smart city solutions in the region will drive smart parking solutions market growth in North America. Owing to these factors, the total investments made on smart parking solutions in the continent surpassed the $900 million mark in 2018.Request Methodology of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1844 Apart from North America the smart parking solutions market is expected to grow at an exponential rate in Japan. The upsurge of the smart parking solutions market in the region can be attributed to the rapid technological advancements coupled with the scarcity of parking spaces in the country. Investors in the region are realizing the potential that the smart parking solutions market holds and are investing heavily in it. For instance, SoftBank announced it would be launching its own application that would allow people to book and pay for parking spaces in advance. Smart Parking Solutions Market – Additional Questions AnsweredApart from the above-mentioned insights on the smart parking solutions the market, the smart parking solutions market report answers the following crucial questions that can help stakeholders and business professionals streamline their strategy to maximize profitability:What geographic region accounted for the largest sales in the smart parking solutions market in 2018?Based on the end-use, which application will lead the smart parking solutions market in terms of revenue share?What solution type will be the most in demand during 2019?Based on system components and services, which would be the service that will hold the largest market share in 2019?What are the key trends that impact the current and future prospects in the smart parking solutions market? 