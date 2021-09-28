Arrest Made in a Homicide: Unit Block of O Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, May 17, 2021, in the unit block of O Street, Southwest.

At approximately 10:18 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Daqual Covington, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 20 year-old Trevon Devore, of Southwest, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

