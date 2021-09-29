Women’s Custom Cycling Jersey Australia – High-Quality Kit Online Design Launch

Champion System Australia, a leading custom sports apparel company, announces the launch of its custom cycling jersey for women. Female cyclists will find the jersey to be comfortable in all temperatures, with a close fit and highly breathable fabric.

Champion System Australia has considered all the details when producing its latest jersey for women cyclists. One such feature is the lifetime quality guarantee. The garment is made from 80% polyester and 20% Spandex, with the company’s proprietary GLIDE fabric on the front and back panels, enhancing the ease of motion.

With this recent announcement, Champion System Australia continues to provide its customers with the best options for their sports apparel needs. Highly aware that all athletes’ needs are different for each sport, the new custom cycling jersey has all bases covered.

The jersey’s breathable OZONE fabric on the side panels and sleeves regulates temperature in all weather conditions. The fit and cut have been improved with the implementation of a set-in sleeve across the company’s Apex collection.

The sports garment’s half collar, along with the soft Lycra upper zipper garage, adds to its comfort of wear. Reflective strips on reinforced rear pockets provide protection while cycling on busy streets or lanes, and there is even a waterproof pocket for storage.

A key factor that makes Champion System Australia stand out from others in the industry is the garment customization feature. They have a dedicated design team in Hong Kong that will assist the customer with every step of the design process from concept to end product.

The customer has an account where all previous designs and orders are kept, making them accessible for future occasions. There are no minimum amounts required when ordering.

Lastly, Champion System Australia owns its factories and maintains control on the entire production chain. This results in consistency both in product and delivery.

Australian owned and operated, with its headquarters in Sydney, NSW, Champion System Australia has transformed the printing and construction of athletic apparel. The company offers innovative, custom-made, high-performance sports garments to dedicated athletes in 22 countries around the world.

Since 2005, its sleek design, production process, and delivery have earned brand loyalty and respect from customers. The Olympians, World Champions, local teams, and sports enthusiasts who experience the brand all speak to its excellence in quality and service.

A happy cyclist says: “Champion System provides a wide range of options for cyclists. The online shop which is linked to Shopify is user friendly and secure for managing orders, payments and delivery.”

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com.au





