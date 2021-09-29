Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 500 Block of K Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the 500 block of K Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:48 am, the victim confronted a suspect who was attempting to take property from the establishment.  The suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim.  The suspect was held by employees until officers arrived.  The victim sustained minor injuries.

 

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, 19 year-old Geraldo Tazmon Webb of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

