MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

September 20, 2021 to Monday September 27, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 20, 2021, through Monday, September 27, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 38 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Enoch Lawrence Brown, IV, of Northeast, D.C., 24-year-old Corey Tucker Hardy, of Southwest, D.C., 25-year-old Kaseem Bobbie Brown, of Northeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Ray Reynard, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 21-127-298

A We-Tech 2011 BB gun was recovered in the 3600 block of Yuma Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Devon Michael Leduff, of Hampton, GA, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-135-758

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-135-824

A Cobray M12 .380 caliber handgun, a Ruger SR1911 .45 caliber handgun, and a Kimber .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Keith Artis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Receiving Stolen Property, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-135-957

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Demanne Kenneth Persia, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-136-057

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 200 block of P Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 25-year-old Earl Sterling Barringer, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Otis Joseph McKinney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 21-136-610

Thursday, September 23, 2021

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun and a CZ P-909 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Broadus Clint, of District Heights, MD, and 20-year-old Tyrone Joseph Hawkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Fleeing – Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, No Permit, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-136-979

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1800 block of 13th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-137-055

A Walther Creed 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jovon Lamont Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-137-091

A Para Ordinance 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Morris Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-137-104

A Romarm Arms Cugir 5.45 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 63-year-old William James Hayes, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-137-151

Friday, September 24, 2021

A Smith & Wesson 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-137-556

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tavon Arvell Wood, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-137-570

A Perfecta Marie .22 caliber revolver, a colt Detective Special .38 caliber revolver, and a Romo Short .22 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1400 block of 34th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-137-612

A Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of 28th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jeffrey Gaskins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Assault on a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-137-651

A Kel-tec PMR-30 .22 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old De’angello Antonio Alexander, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-137-776

Saturday, September 25, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a CZ P-10c 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-137-787

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Nehemia Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 21-138-265

A Rock Island Armory VR60 .126 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Burbank Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Maliek Sean, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-138-378

A Sig Sauer P220 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Antoine McKenny Palmer, of Southeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Cortavious Levonte Mitchell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-138-411

A Beretta 92FS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Joseph Coniglio, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 21-138-432

A Taurus Pro 24-7 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-138-459

Sunday, September 26, 2021

A Remington Arms 870 .20 caliber shotgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Hunter Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jasmine Johnson, of Baltimore, MD, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Child Abuse. CCN: 21-138-613

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-138-908

Monday, September 27, 2021

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4700 block of B Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-139-189

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Christopher Larue Tyler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Distribution of Marijuana. CCN: 21-139-303

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

