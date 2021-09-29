Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,128 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect is Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced an arrest and seeks an additional suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 14, 2021, in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:26 pm, the suspects approached the victims, inside of a vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ vehicle. The victims complied and exited the vehicle, and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

 

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old Nickennio Balton, of Upper Marlboro, MD was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect is Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.