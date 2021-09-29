Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect is Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced an arrest and seeks an additional suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 14, 2021, in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:26 pm, the suspects approached the victims, inside of a vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ vehicle. The victims complied and exited the vehicle, and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old Nickennio Balton, of Upper Marlboro, MD was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.