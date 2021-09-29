Knoxville Home Inspector Announces That Their Team Is Certified By the Home Inspectors Association Of Tennessee

Thorough Home Inspections of Knoxville, Tennessee offers a money back guarantee with the best prices now that the team is officially certified and insured.

Thorough Home Inspections meets or exceeds the Home Inspectors of Tennesee Association's Standards of Practice requirements. Kolby Lankford, the owner of Thorough Home Inspections, is pleased to announce that the Knoxville Home Inspector team has been certified and insured by the Home Inspectors Association Of Tennessee. Kolby Lankford is the founder of the company and has over two decades of experience in the field. A qualified inspector's inspection is crucial for any property purchase or protection.The inspector will prepare a report that ensures the house is free from damage or cracks which could reduce its value. A house purchase can be the biggest investment a buyer will make in their entire life. A high-quality inspection is essential before the buyer signs any mortgage or purchase agreements. This will ensure that they are fully informed about the property's condition and health.To protect your investment, it is important to have a qualified home inspector inspect the property. Thorough Home Inspections always exceed the HITA Standards of Practice requirements and provide high-quality home inspections!Buyers can expect an in-depth inspection of all critical structures and systems of the property. These include plumbing, electricity, wiring, and termite damage. A comprehensive report identifies every area of the structure that could cause problems in the future.The inspector will prepare a report that includes details about possible problems, solutions, and any remedies that could be found. Potential buyers can use this information to decide if they wish to proceed with the purchase and, if necessary, adjust the price offer. A pre-listing inspection is a good idea for homeowners who want to avoid long-term issues with the sale of their property.