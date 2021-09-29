Theta Lake Announces Partnership with Vidyard, Ensuring Security and Compliance for Video Users in Regulated Industries
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theta Lake, the leader in modern collaboration security and compliance solutions, announced today its partnership with Vidyard, the leading video platform for businesses. This expanded relationship provides Vidyard customers with a more seamless way to procure Theta Lake’s Security and Compliance Suite through Vidyard, enabling enterprises to ensure that all user videos are automatically reviewed and in compliance before being distributed externally, plus enabling long-term, WORM compliant archiving.
Highly regulated industries, such as banking, wealth management, financial services, insurance, and others, face the challenge of adhering to privacy and compliance regulations. The limitation stems from regulatory guidelines, including those from FINRA, SEC, FCA, FTC, IIROC, ASIC, and more. These regulations require companies to tediously review and supervise video content and communications to certify clear, fair, and not misleading communications. This partnership enables compliance and legal teams to review and approve video communications, enabling the business to leverage more video communications to drive business outcomes without increasing the cost of compliance more efficiently and effectively.
Powered by natural language processing and machine learning, Theta Lake delivers a purpose-built compliance suite that automatically captures, analyzes, and detects corporate compliance, conduct, and regulatory risks in video content. Through the new Vidyard partnership, Theta Lake automatically reviews audio and visual content from Vidyard Shared and Personal Folders and flags risks in real-time that require reviewer attention, detecting non-compliant language or images, and validating the presence of required material, such as disclaimers. With an AI-driven supervision workflow and compliant archiving features, Theta Lake enables businesses to reap the full benefits of Vidyard while maintaining supervision controls.
“The use of asynchronous video messaging within sales and account management has skyrocketed in recent years, with growing demand in markets such as Financial Services and Insurance,” said Tyler Lessard, Chief Video Strategist, and VP Marketing at Vidyard. “Through our partnership with Theta Lake, we’re able to deliver a comprehensive solution for video creation, hosting, and management that meets the security and compliance needs of businesses in regulated markets. Theta Lake’s AI-based supervision streamlines the compliance review process, enabling Vidyard users to create and distribute relevant and timely video content much faster than with manual review processes. We’re excited to enable businesses in any industry to confidently put video messaging tools into the hands of their customer-facing teams.”
In its recent primary research survey conducted with B2B DecisionLabs, Vidyard found that video messages are viewed more positively than text-based email messages and increase engagement.
“When shown a video message, respondents tended to enter a happy, pleased, or alert state and feel less fatigue. By contrast, text or email tended to make viewers more anxious and caused brain activity associated with negative emotions such as being upset or annoyed. In addition, viewers who read text with embedded video felt fewer negative emotions than those who read text alone.”
As video usage continues to increase in adoption, it is more important than ever for companies to have insight into content shared externally from every team member, just as they would supervise email. This integration between Vidyard and Theta Lake enables organizations to simplify and streamline compliance review, supervision, and retention of Vidyard video content without adding headcount or additional costs.
“We have had tremendous success partnering with Vidyard and are excited to build on that momentum by enabling easier access to Theta Lake’s advanced security and compliance capabilities by procuring it directly through Vidyard.” said Anthony Cresci, SVP of Business Development, Finance, and Operations with Theta Lake, “Regulated firms are embracing video to enhance customer reach and relationships and legacy compliance tools, and manual review processes have hindered that adoption. Our partnership and direct integration with Vidyard addresses the regulatory, compliance, privacy, and security requirements, enabling regulated firms to fully embrace the power of video communications and the full suite of Vidyard capabilities.”
To learn more, attend Theta Lake and Vidyard’s co-hosted webinar “Compelling & Compliant Video Experiences for Financial Services” on November 2 at 10am PST. Click here to register.
To learn more, attend Theta Lake and Vidyard’s co-hosted webinar “Compelling & Compliant Video Experiences for Financial Services” on November 2 at 10am PST. Click here to register.
Vidyard Compliance Integration with Theta Lake