The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie is a story about 2 dogs, who, in their search for each letter of the alphabet.

The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet makes use of many rhymes which makes the story fun to read,” — Mark Vogel

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hang On To Your Satchels as we go on A Mission and Collect the Alphabets

"They tried a push to the tush and a pull to the toe, but still they could not get that U to go." — excerpt,

Mark Vogel releases his new book titled The Adventures of Professor Poodle

& Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet. The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet is an entertaining and fun-to-read book for children of any age. The adventures of these two dogs are set in a poetic style that is sure to hold your child's attention from beginning to end and is accompanied by charming illustrations that show how the events unfold.

These drawings are a memorable way for kids to learn letters by associating them with objects and living things through the use of rhymes and puns. They're also very bright and colorful, making them simply fun to look at, and the little doggie faces and expressions are adorable.

The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet makes use of many rhymes which makes the story fun to read, these rhymes can be pretty funny and nonsensical in some places, bringing the characters and letters to life. The kids will surely have the time of their lives having this engaging tale read out loud to them as they cutely follow along with the vibrant and whimsical pictures the tale possesses. In short, this is a charming little story that is fun to read and can help kids remember their alphabet in a unique way.

The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet is a story about 2 dogs, who, in their search for each letter of the alphabet, encounters humorous and fun adventures with a variety of letter characters. From cover to cover, young readers and parents will be delighted as they turn each page to read about a new adventure with a new letter. Professor Poodle portrays the image of an intelligent dog that always seems to guide Auggie, his sidekick, in the right direction.

They travel through their home world on their Model E car and finds letters in the most unexpected places.

The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet

Written by: Mark A. Vogel

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for fulltime and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.