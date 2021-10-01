LGBTQ+ Individuals Encouraged to Apply for OUTAthlete Program from The OUT Foundation
Preference will be given to applicants who live in the greater New England, Louisiana, South Florida, Chicago, and San Francisco Bay areas.
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The OUT Foundation and its local chapters in Portland, ME, Miami, FL, Chicago, IL, New Orleans, LA, and San Francisco, CA are once again partnering with local CrossFit gyms across the country to help LGBTQ+ young adults find a place where they feel comfortable participating in fitness through the OUTAthlete Program, Powered by PUMA.
Enrollment is now open, and interested applicants who are 18 years of age or older are encouraged to apply at www.iamout.org/outathlete before the October 31, 2021 deadline.
“Now supporting our fourth class of OUTAthletes, this program has been incredibly successful and changed the lives of many LGBTQ+ young adults,” said Chloie Jönsson, incoming Chief Executive Officer of The OUT Foundation. “In service of our mission, we have expanded our local chapters to more areas of the country to provide supportive environments for our OUTAthletes to help set them up for a healthy lifestyle through fitness.”
Recipients will be chosen and notified by December 1, 2021, and The OUT Foundation will work with them to find a local, inclusive CrossFit facility where they can begin their fitness journey in January of 2022.
“Being a part of this program has helped us spread the message of inclusivity through fitness, and our OUTAthlete, Cindy, has been a pillar in our community,” said Coach Jessica Bergman of Downtown Strength and Conditioning in Miami, FL. “Having Cindy as part of our community has been really really special and we look forward to continuing to host athletes and partner with The OUT Foundation however we can to help LGBTQ+ athletes find strength - both internal and external - through fitness.”
The OUTAthlete Program, Powered by PUMA, has helped over 40 athletes in 32 cities. OUTAthletes receive a year-long membership to a local LGBTQ+ friendly CrossFit gym, three months of online mental health counseling through BetterHelp, nutrition coaching, FUSE training shoes and workout apparel from PUMA, a 12-month WHOOP membership, healthy meals, 30% off all OUTAthletics apparel, a networking group of current and former OUTAthletes, gifts from our sponsors, monthly educational sessions, and more.
“Being an OUTAthlete has allowed me to blossom and thrive in more aspects of my life than I could’ve ever imagined. The resources have opened my eyes to the importance of nutrition and mental health; the accountability has shown me the results of consistency with my training; and the community has been supportive through all of the highs and lows I’ve encountered throughout the year,” said OUTAthlete Danielle Alloca. “As somebody who lives with bipolar disorder and anxiety, The OUT Foundation gave me the support I needed to truly explore my potential as a queer CrossFit athlete. Even more importantly, it’s allowed me to build meaningful connections and have a positive impact on those around me.”
The application period for the OUTAthlete program is open annually from October 1 to October 31. More information is available at www.iamout.org/outathlete.
