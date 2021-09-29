NEW RESOURCE FOR ELDER CAREGIVERS AND THEIR FAMILIES, THE “ALL-IN-ONE” AVANLEE APP HELPS EASE CARETAKING CHALLENGES
Watching my family care for my grandfather and now caring for my grandmother, I created Avanlee to harness the technology we rely on to run our lives to transform how we care for our aging loved ones”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau reveal that the nation’s 65-and-older population has grown rapidly since 2010, driven by the aging of Baby Boomers born between 1946 and 1964. According to the AARP, about 55 million people over the age of 65 are currently living in the US. and 87% of them say they plan to live at home rather than transition to some sort of care facility. It’s no surprise that an increasing number of families are finding themselves intricately involved in the caregiving of these older Americans.
Currently, there are more than 40 million unpaid caregivers of adults ages 65 and older in the United States and of that group, nine-in-ten are providing care for an aging relative. Caring for an elderly relative with an illness or life-threatening medical condition can be incredibly stressful - and that only escalates when a family member is not able to be by their side.
For families that do not live close to their aging parents or relatives, worrying becomes a daily chore. The Covid-19 pandemic and the life restrictions it created made this worse with families practicing social distancing and the elderly being isolated. There have been many challenges as a direct impact of Coronavirus on family caregivers, which has only added to caregivers’ responsibilities as they assist loved ones with doctor visits. And a new AARP study found that 6 in 10 caregivers are now responsible for medical duties.
In the last few years, we have seen an explosion of advancements in digital health technology, and it has dramatically changed the landscape of elder care. Today there are a handful of elder care-specific apps available which has helped caring for the elderly a bit easier; however, while many are free of charge, the downside is they are littered with advertisements and marketing bunko, which can lure older consumers into possible scams. Another problem with most of these apps is they are limited in functionality – they either only address social connectivity or the specific health needs of a care receiver, but not both.
After years in development and based on her own personal experience, Ms. Avanlee Christine launched the Avanlee “all-in-one” elder care app.
- This app stands apart from others -- serving both the social and health needs of a care receiver in a secure, private HIPAA compliant environment.
- The app allows families to connect all in one place to manage the health and wellness of their elder relative, including tracking the emotional mindset of the care receiver and fostering socialization. of isolation.
- The app offers a subscription-based model from basic (free) to premium, giving families the power to create a safe, secure digital hub to connect with and care for their elder relatives.
- The app has zero advertisements and telemarketing and no third party or secondary use of data, so it’s a completely safe space.
- Key functionalities include medication scheduling and reminders, appointment scheduling and reminders, etc.
- No other app on the market offers such a diverse range of services all in one place to improve the caregiver’s experience and help maximize the opportunities for successful at home care.
Avanlee was developed in Montana, CEO Avanlee Christine’s hometown, to fill a void that existed in her life when she witnessed her family’s struggles managing her grandfather’s care. She’s worked in the healthcare system, helped build health tech startups, and today manages her grandmother’s care through the app her family inspired.
Avanlee Care, the company, is supported by investors who believe that senior care should be a priority. Esther Dyson, executive founder of Wellville, is a leading angel investor who grows businesses in healthcare, human capital, digital technology, and biotechnology; her 10-year nonprofit project Wellville is dedicated to demonstrating the value of long-term investment in health and equity.
Find out more at www.avanleecare.com. Avanlee is available for free download and also for free via App Store and Google Play, offering two subscription options: Basic (free), Essential ($9.99), Premium ($12.99).
