tip411 Launches “INSIGHT” Product with Customizable Digital Surveys to Facilitate Community Feedback for Law Enforcement
In response to renewed focus by agencies on building & maintaining relationships with communities they serve, tip411 announced the launch of its newest product
tip411 INSIGHT is really intuitive to use, just like the rest of tip411’s functionality and so much easier than other survey tools I’ve tried.”ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to renewed focus by law enforcement agencies across the country on building and maintaining meaningful relationships with the communities they serve, tip411 announced the launch of its newest product: tip411 INSIGHT.
In addition to its existing line of products that help law enforcement engage residents and community members of all ages, our newest product, tip411 INSIGHT provides innovative functionality that allows agencies to create unlimited customized surveys to gain essential insight on any and all topics on which they want their community’s feedback.
“We truly believe our new tip411 INSIGHT survey capability fills an important gap in many law enforcement agencies community engagement efforts,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “It can be difficult to get honest feedback on officer interactions, department performance, and many other topics. This new tool makes it easy for departments to create and deploy surveys through their existing tip411 smartphone app, on their website, through social media, and more.”
With tip411 INSIGHT, agencies will be able to get community member’s opinions and feedback on topics like public perception of the agency, the agency’s effectiveness, interactions with officers, and specific, time-sensitive community issues.
tip411 INSIGHT features include:
● Multiple survey question types, including text fields, checkbox, multiple choice, range scale, and more
● Creation of unlimited survey questions for each survey
● Easily editable drag and drop functionality to change the order of survey questions
● Ability for respondents to remain anonymous if they prefer
● Real-time response collection and results display
● Spam prevention through ReCAPTCHA
“tip411 INSIGHT is really intuitive to use, just like the rest of tip411’s functionality and so much easier than other survey tools I’ve tried,” said Chief Jim Howarth of the Delhi Township Police Department in Cincinnati, Ohio. “I love that I can now use tip411 INSIGHT capability to conduct surveys as I believe it’s paramount that police departments reach out directly to their communities for feedback.”
Those interested in learning more are encouraged to visit www.tip411.com/tip411insight and schedule a short online demonstration .
tip411
Used in over 2,000 communities across the US, tip411 is a web-based toolset that features innovative smartphone apps, anonymous text tips, group alerting, and secure social media publishing tools. tip411 helps agencies engage community members of all ages by enabling anyone with a cell phone to submit tips via a smartphone app or text anonymous tips that can be responded to in real time by authorized personnel in the agency or organization.
