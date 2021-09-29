Robert D. Mitchell is new Chief Executive Officer at N8 Medical
DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert D. Mitchell is new Chief Executive Officer at N8 Medical
Jay Golding elected Chairman of the Board
N8 Medical (“N8”) announces the hiring of industry veteran Robert D. Mitchell as its Chief Executive Officer and the election of Jay H. Golding, a prominent Houston, Texas businessman and current N8 Board member as the Chairman of the Board. Mr. Mitchell will also be joining N8’s Board of Directors. Mitchell will facilitate advancing N8’s Ceragenin platform technology through clinical trials to commercialization following the recent Health Canada approval of N8 Medical’s CeraShield Endotracheal tube. This approval allows commercialization in Canada and other countries that follow Health Canada regulatory decisions such as Israel, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Colombia. Ex-US studies are planned for use of the CeraShield Endotracheal Tube in COVID patients who require mechanical ventilation as well as in patients at risk for Ventilator Associated Pneumonia, a potentially fatal respiratory infection.
N8 is a clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative anti-infective and anti-inflammatory medical devices and pharmaceutical solutions based on synthetic mimics (Ceragenins) of the human innate immune system. N8 Medical’s subsidiary, Kinnear Pharmaceuticals (www.kinnearpharma.com) is developing an inhaled drug to treat Cystic Fibrosis with funding support from the Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Foundation.
Mr. Mitchell brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience with a strong record of commercial and operational leadership both nationally and internationally. Most recently, he was the President and CEO for Nellix Inc. in Palo Alto California which was sold to Endologix Inc where was President for several years. Mitchell also was a Senior Executive with AngioDynamics in New York, Align Technology in Santa Clara, California, and Cook Medical in Bloomington Indiana. In addition, he has been CEO of several early-stage companies resulting in successful exits with strategic buyers. Mitchell has been an invited guest lecturer in more than 15 countries. He delivered the keynote, Volodos Honorary Lecture during the European Society of Vascular Surgery (ESVS) in Rotterdam this week.
" In my view, the Ceragenin technology offers a novel solution to the growing healthcare crisis of multidrug resistant bacterial, fungal and viral infections.” said Mr. Mitchell. I have been impressed by the future commercial potential of the Ceragenin platform supported by over 100 peer reviewed journal articles authored by leading researchers from around the world and reinforced by an extremely strong IP portfolio. The recent Health Canada approval the Company’s CeraShield Endotracheal Tube and the progress being made in the development of an inhaled drug for cystic fibrosis patients are notable achievements towards making this powerful technology broadly, commercially available to physicians and patients worldwide. I’m excited to lead the company forward to achieve that goal at this time.”
David J. Richards, N8’s former Executive Chairman has stepped aside from his involvement with N8 Medical to pursue other business opportunities. The N8 Board thanks him for his past contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.
ABOUT N8 MEDICAL
N8 Medical (www.N8Medical.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, is a privately-held biotechnology company developing a platform of pharmaceuticals and medical devices based on the platform Ceragenin technology invented by Professor Paul B Savage and in-licensed from BYU (Provo, UT). The statements in this release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
For additional information: carlgenberg@n8medical.com (702) 285-5740 or rmitchell@n8medical.com
