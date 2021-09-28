Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun): 400 Block of W Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the 400 block of W Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:43 pm, the suspects approached the victim in a vehicle at the listed location. A suspect brandished a handgun, demanded the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle, described as a later-model Dodge Charger with either black or no rims, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

