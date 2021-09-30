Citizant Wins $6M CIO-SP3 SB Task to Support the IRS ACA Branded Prescription Drug System
IRS BPD application assesses fees to subsidize Affordable Care Act coverage
Citizant is honored to be trusted with the continued sustainment of BPD, alongside our other IRS programs in support of ACA and DevSecOps.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizant, Inc., an SBA-certified Woman-Owned Small Business, has been awarded a $6 million, 5-year task order from the Internal Revenue Service to continue application maintenance and enhancement on the Branded Prescription Drug system, part of the IRS’s legislative mandate under the Affordable Care Act. The competitive task order was issued under the CIO-SP3 Small Business contract vehicle.
— Alba M. Alemán
Citizant has been maintaining and enhancing BPD – the first ACA application deployed to production by the IRS – since 2012. BPD collects, integrates, and analyzes data for thousands of prescription drugs from 200+ pharmaceutical companies and subsidiaries, as well as prescription purchasing data from government agencies and healthcare entities such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and TRICARE. Citizant implemented an innovative, algorithm-based design that isolated business rules from application code, which enabled faster updates in response to legislative changes and reduced enhancement costs. BPD has calculated, assessed, and managed the collection of $20 billion in fees between 2015 and 2020 to fund ACA initiatives.
“Citizant is honored to be trusted with the continued sustainment of BPD, alongside our other IRS programs in support of ACA and DevSecOps,” said Alba M. Alemán, Citizant’s CEO.
Citizant has also partnered with the IRS to create the Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, which automatically builds, tests, and delivers high-quality code for production for more than 110 IRS applications. Citizant worked with the IRS to create the patent-pending CI/CD Template Framework, which enables application developers to manage their pipeline configurations independently. This innovative approach accelerates the onboarding of projects to the CI/CD pipeline and makes the pipeline more flexible and resilient.
# # #
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT modernization solutions for the U.S. government. The company employs leading experts in Agile transformation, DevSecOps automation, enterprise data management, Identity Credentialing & Access Management (ICAM), and organizational maturity. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI® Development and Services Version 2.0, making Citizant the 4th company worldwide to achieve this distinction. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting government customers in 27 states and Puerto Rico. Follow Citizant on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Bruce Milligan
Citizant
+1 703-231-4700
bmilligan@citizant.com