More about Carr Warns of Flood-Damaged Vehicles Being Sold in the Wake of Hurricane Ida

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is advising consumers who are buying used cars to be wary of vehicles that might have suffered flood damage as the result of Hurricane Ida. Flood-damaged vehicles are often sold at auction and then wind up on used car lots. Sometimes the vehicle’s title will indicate “salvage” or “totaled,” but sometimes the vehicle is retitled in another state and the damage on the vehicle’s title is not disclosed as required, a practice known as “title washing.”

“Consumers should always have a used vehicle inspected by a mechanic before buying,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “This is even more critical now because an increased number of flood-damaged vehicles will be entering the marketplace.”

If a vehicle’s body, engine, transmission or mechanical parts have been submerged in water, it will probably have electrical problems, and the brakes, airbags and computer system may be impaired. Unfortunately, this damage may not be readily apparent, especially to the average consumer.

There are several things that you can do to avoid buying a flood-damaged vehicle: