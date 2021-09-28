A public hearing to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Demar Garvin, #372544

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-335-2316

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Demar Garvin, #372544. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than October 26, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Demar Garvin was sentenced to a term of 30 years to 60 years for the crime of Controlled Substance-Deliver/Manufacture-Narcotics/Cocaine 650 Grams or More. Demar Garvin was sentenced on February 10, 2003 out of Oakland County.

Demar Garvin was also sentenced to a term of 2 years to 10 years for the crime of Weapons-Firearms-Possession by Felon-Habitual 3rd, to a term of 2 years 6 months to 40 years for the crime of Controlled Substance-Deliver/Manufacture-Narcotics/Cocaine Less Than 50 Grams-Habitual 3rd, to a term of 10 years to 40 years for the crime of Controlled Substance-Deliver/Manufacture-Narcotics/Cocaine 50-224 Grams-Habitual 3rd, and to two terms of 2 years to 2 years for the crime of Weapons-Felony Firearms (two counts). Demar Garvin was sentenced on May 8, 2003 out of Oakland County.

Timothy S. Flanagan, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the MCLA 791.244 prior to any recommendation for executive clemency by the Parole Board.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography, or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.