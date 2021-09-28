Closures of US 60 in Tempe area scheduled this weekend (Oct. 1-4)

PHOENIX - The US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed in both directions at times between Interstate 10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) this weekend, requiring drivers to plan ahead for detours and travel delays, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This weekend’s work on both an ADOT maintenance project and the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project requires closures of the westbound lanes of US 60 from Friday night, Oct. 1, to Saturday night, Oct. 2, and eastbound lanes from Friday night, Oct. 1, to Monday morning, Oct. 4. Motorists should allow extra travel time and plan to use designated detour routes while the following closures are in place:

Westbound US 60 will be closed between Loop 101 and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday Oct. 1, to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

Ramp closures include:

The south- and northbound Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60.

The westbound US 60 on-ramps at Country Club Drive, Alma School and Dobson roads, McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue.

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road.

Detours: Westbound US 60 detour video.

Drivers on westbound US 60 can exit onto northbound Loop 101, then continue north to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Drivers can continue on westbound Loop 202 to southbound State Route 143 to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers can also use westbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101, then continue south to westbound Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway). Drivers will continue on westbound Loop 202 to access west-and eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Eastbound US 60 will be closed between I-10 and Loop 101 from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and between I-10 and Mill Avenue from 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4. The east- and westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 will also be closed.

Other ramp closures include:

The southbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.

The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive. Also:

The eastbound on-ramps at Mill Avenue, Rural Road and McClintock Drive will open as work is completed. All other ramps will remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

Detours: Eastbound US 60 detour video.

Drivers on eastbound I-10 can exit onto eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and travel east on Loop 202 to access northbound Loop 101. Drivers will continue on northbound Loop 101 to access eastbound US 60 beyond the closure.

From southbound SR 143: Drivers on southbound SR 143 can exit onto westbound I-10 and travel west to 40th Street, exit at 40th Street, and use the interchange to reenter eastbound I-10.

To reduce the number of times US 60 must be closed, ADOT scheduled two projects simultaneously over the weekend. For the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, crews will remove rubberized asphalt from the road surface and set up the work zone between I-10 and Hardy Drive. At the same time, ADOT Maintenance crews will continue pavement sealing on US 60 between Hardy Drive and Loop 101. The coordination effort between the two teams is allowing the work to get done at the same time, resulting in fewer impacts.

Schedules are subject to change because of weather and unforeseen situations. ADOT encourages everyone who lives, works and drives in the project area to stay ahead of the curve by downloading the free app and signing up for email alerts for traffic and project updates. Information is also available on the project website at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Government’s Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.