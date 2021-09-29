Dewand Neely joins MGT Consulting as Chief Information Officer

MGT welcomes Dewand Neely as CIO

Neely has assumed an executive leadership role to help MGT support clients with enhanced cyber security solutions.

I’m incredibly excited for Dewand’s leadership at MGT. He will drive our information and technology infrastructure while also providing world-class cyber security solutions to our clients.” — Trey Traviesa, MGT Chairman and CEO

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT Consulting Group (MGT), a public sector focused enterprise with a broad portfolio of education, technology, and organizational solutions for clients in state, local and education government agencies (SLED), announced today that Dewand Neely, an accomplished technology leader, has joined MGT as Chief Information Officer. This CIO position is new at MGT, created to elevate MGT’s information and technology infrastructure to better serve its clients, the communities they serve, and its employees.

Neely served the state of Indiana between 2004 and 2019, acting as the State CIO as well as the Director of the Indiana Office of Technology the last four years of his tenure. In these roles Neely managed a 400-person state IT organization, introduced the first state IT strategic plan, and implemented a risk and maturity process with governance model for the state agencies. He was recently recognized as a CTO of the Year by the Indiana Business Journal. Neely also served as Chief Operations Officer at Eleven Fifty Academy, a nonprofit Software Development and Cybersecurity training company helping bridge the technology gap in Indiana.

A graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University with a master’s degree in business administration, Neely served as a Board Member for the National Association of State Chief Information Officers and as External Advisory Board Member for the Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security.

As CIO at MGT, Neely will lead the IT and Strategic Software Solutions teams and elevate MGT’s technology infrastructure and services by building, managing, and implementing innovative solutions for our employees and clients. He will provide CIO/CISO-as-a-service solutions to our clients and lead our internal team by providing executive-level technology expertise within our MGT Cyber Security Solutions group. MGT CEO and Chairman Trey Traviesa says, “I’m incredibly excited for Dewand’s leadership at MGT. He will drive our information and technology infrastructure while also providing world-class cyber security solutions to our clients. Technology is integral to advancing and protecting communities and we’re deeply invested in furthering this goal.”

Neely is a great culture fit at MGT, aligning with its mission to Impact Communities. For good. He is active in his local community and is currently a Foundation Board Member for Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana and serves on the Indianapolis Children’s Museum Technology Resources Working Group.

About MGT Consulting

MGT is a national public sector enterprise that delivers a broad set of solutions in education, cyber security and organizational solutions to a wide range of state, local, and education clients across the U.S. and abroad. Leveraging a 47-year track record and reputation, our subject matter experts partner with thousands of public agencies to provide trusted solutions that improve performance and help communities thrive. Visit us at www.mgtconsulting.com or find us on social media.