Whim Local, a site to Shop Local Online launched in the Bay Area

Whim is your MainStreet Marketplace to discover unique products from local independent retailers and artists.

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Whim is launching with 30+ local retailers & artists in the San Francisco Peninsula. Whim is an online local shopping destination. Similar to a downtown, where small businesses benefit from collective foot traffic, our goal is to enable the same experience online. Whim brings small businesses & their products under one site allowing local residents to follow the entire community, together. Our vision is to create a visual experience similar to walking down a whimsical street with beautiful products from local stores & artists.

The Whim platform leverages small business owner investments into existing technology and marketing infrastructure. Businesses can onboard in minutes and require no technical integration. Similar to using social media, businesses post on Whim about their unique products (which can also be sent to their social media) and have an option to drive that traffic to their web-shop or physical store / event. Our goal is to help local businesses focus on their trade and connect with local customers without the tech hassles and big ad spend. We market the entire community online, socially and locally driving new customers to local businesses.

“Local retailers & artists carry unique one-of-a-kind selection but in the growing ads-driven e-commerce world, discovering them is becoming tough. We want to connect local residents with local businesses without expensive Ad budgets”, explained Aviral Gupta, WhimLocal's CEO/ Founder. Aviral has over 18+ years of retail, commerce and social media experience. He is super passionate about building communities and enabling commerce.

“What you have started is something quite unique. I and other small businesses have a much better chance to be found on your platform vs. on our own. I am honored to be part of Whim”- Alain Fastre, watercolor artist from Mountain View.

Bay Area local residents can go to www.whimlocal.com to discover and support independent retailers and artists. We are actively onboarding more businesses and look forward to launching Whim in your neighborhood soon. Please visit www.whimlocal.com to learn more.

About Whim Local: Whimlocal.com is your MainStreet Marketplace to discover unique products from local independent retailers and artists. Imagine, Pinterest meets Etsy for the local market. Whim won Techstars Startup weekend & Stanford start-up pitch, part of YC Startup school, Tech Futures Group, ASU Venture Devils. WhimLocal is on a mission to fuel local commerce and increase sales & traffic for local small businesses.

Contact: Aviral Gupta, CEO/ Founder | press@whimlocal.com | 415.935.4219