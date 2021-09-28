Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:18 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The suspect assaulted the victim. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.