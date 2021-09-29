Guy Roofing Joins Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) as District-Wide Partner
Guy Roofing shows support for Charlotte, NC athletics with district-wide sponsorship. 512 high school athletic teams will benefit from this partnership.
Athletics are the foundation of leadership, responsibility, teamwork. As a longtime family-owned business in Charlotte, we’re thrilled to support athletic programs throughout the school district.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guy Roofing, one of the fastest-growing roofing contractors in the nation, has joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) as a district-wide athletics partner for the 2021-2022 school year!
— Jeff Guy, Vice President of Guy Roofing
As the Official Roofing Contractor Of The Carolina Panthers, Guy Roofing is an avid supporter of Charlotte athletics, and is deeply committed to preserving and protecting athletic programs for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. “Athletics are the foundation of leadership, responsibility, teamwork. As a longtime family-owned business in Charlotte, we’re thrilled to support athletic programs throughout the whole school district,” remarked Jeff Guy, Vice President of Guy Roofing.
As district-wide partner, Guy Roofing will provide key support for 19 high schools – or 512 teams – throughout Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Speaking on behalf of CMS Athletics, Athletic Director Ericia Turner said, “School athletic teams need supportive partners like Guy Roofing. Funding can be limited, and it can be difficult for the athletic directors to cover all their teams equally. The support Guy Roofing has shown our district has been deeply appreciated – by our students, coaches, and families alike.”
Guy Roofing is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with a second corporate campus in Charlotte. Guy Roofing was founded in 1970, and remains a family-owned company deeply committed to fostering community initiatives. As the official roofing contractor of the Carolina Panthers, Guy Roofing facilitates the High School Community Captains Program each year, which recognizes ten exemplary high school student-athletes who demonstrate leadership on the field, in the classroom, and within their communities. Read more about the High School Community Captains here.
“Overall, we feel that athletic programs are so beneficial to kids. It teaches commitment, tenacity, and instills motivation in younger generations that will serve them for years to come,” continued Guy. “It’s a pleasure to support so many teams this school year, and we can’t wait to see y’all on the field!”
ABOUT GUY ROOFING: Guy Roofing is a leading commercial, industrial, and residential roofing contractor with a national footprint. The family-owned-and-operated company is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, with a second corporate campus in Charlotte, NC. Founded in 1970, Guy Roofing and the Guy family remain deeply dedicated to their communities, and support school athletic programs across both North and South Carolina. For more information, visit guyroofing.com.
NOTE: If you are interested in becoming a supporter of District-Wide Athletics programs, please contact National Amateur Sports at info@nasathletics.com or 704.341.4645.
