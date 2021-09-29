Unique Photo Celebrates Grand Opening with Photo Festival in Old City Philadelphia on October 9
"Concrete Cowboys” from the Fletcher Street Riding Club will highlight Unique Photo's Grand Opening Celebration on October 9.
Attendees can expect an indoor-outdoor celebration of photography featuring celebrity photographers, special performers, educational classes and more.
Old City in Philadelphia is a vibrant, one-of-a-kind location, and we’re excited to bring our new photography festival to the neighborhood.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique Photo announces the Grand Opening Celebration of its new photography and video superstore in the historic Old City District of Philadelphia on Saturday, October 9. Photo enthusiasts can expect a day-long, indoor-outdoor celebration of photography featuring celebrity photographers, special performers, educational classes, model shoots, portfolio reviews, photo walks in the historic district, sales and more. The photo festival will be celebrated from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the photography superstore located at 28 South 2nd Street.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras and other imaging devices to capture special performances by colorful Mummers entertainers, “Concrete Cowboys” from the Fletcher Street Riding Club, as well as classic cars and other visual entertainment. Class sizes are limited and registration is recommended.
“Old City in Philadelphia is a vibrant, one-of-a-kind location, and we’re excited to bring our new photography festival to the neighborhood,” said President Alexander Sweetwood, the third generation to lead the family-owned retail and services business.
Unique Photo’s new 9,600-square-foot superstore features four floors of retail space, a multi-media learning center, professional photo lab and studio space, along with all the extensive photography services and educational programs that have made Unique Photo one of the leading photography retailers and distributors in the United States.
While independent camera stores have struggled or closed due to online retail competition and the rise of cell phone camera technology, Unique Photo has thrived and continues to expand. Sweetwood attributes the company’s success to offering competitive prices, massive selection, superior customer service, education and events—all of which have helped create a community of loyal customers.
“Our new Philadelphia store is now offering access to the latest camera and video technology, education and services for amateur and professional photographers alike,” continued Sweetwood. “We’re also looking forward to contributing to the arts community in the Old City district.”
One of Unique Photo’s most popular group offerings is photo walks led by professional photographers. The Old City District’s historic landmarks, renowned art scene and nearby city attractions make the location ideal for these leisurely, educational trips.
Store hours are Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Thursday - Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Unique Photo in Philadelphia can be reached at: 215-608-2222.
Unique Photo was established more than seven decades ago, when founders Bernard and Harriet Sweetwood opened a small photographic supply outlet in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1947. They then opened more than twenty retail outlets in department stores across N.J. followed by their first independent retail location in the Garden State, Hoboken Camera Center, in 1954. Since that time, Unique Photo has evolved into a leader in the photography industry. For a complete company history and timeline visit Unique Photo’s press room.
ABOUT UNIQUE PHOTO
Unique Photo is New Jersey's largest camera and video superstore offering the latest in photographic products and imaging technology. Its 50,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Fairfield, NJ. features a spacious photography retail store, multi-media learning center, professional photo lab, meeting space, gourmet coffee bar and WiFi lounge. Unique Photo is also the top destination for photography education in New Jersey, hosting more than 1,000 amateur and professional photographers monthly for its classes. “Unique University” instructors include world famous photographers, industry guest lecturers and Unique Photo’s professional staff. For more information, visit www.uniquephoto.com or call 973-377-2007.
Kelly G. Vanasse
Unique Photo
+1 908-392-2307
kgvanasse@kellycommunication.com
Unique Photo Philadelphia Grand Opening Celebration