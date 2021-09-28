Division of Marine Fisheries to temporarily close Elizabeth City office to license sales Oct. 1
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced today the temporary closure of license sales through the Elizabeth City Office will go into effect on Oct. 1 and will continue until further notice.
Members of the public who need assistance pertaining to a Division of Marine Fisheries license should call one of the other Division of Marine Fisheries license offices at the following numbers:
|Morehead City
|Manteo
|Washington
|Wilmington
|252-726-7021
|252-473-1233
|252-946-6481
|910-796-7215
Additionally, Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses may be purchased at many sporting goods and bait and tackle shops; online at http://www.ncwildlife.org; or by phone, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 888-248-6834.
The public may also email questions to License@ncdenr.gov.