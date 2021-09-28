DEM Stocking Local Waters with Trout October 1-8 for Fall Fishing Season

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will begin stocking trout in freshwaters across Rhode Island from Friday, Oct. 1, to Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, for the fall fishing season – a popular time for recreational fishing.

"With crisp clear weather and lighter crowds than in spring, fall is a terrific time to try to reel in a trout," said DEM Acting Director Terry Gray. "DEM's dedicated hatchery staff have been busy raising plentiful trout for anglers. Buy your trout stamp today, put your waders on, and go out and have fun!"

The following locations will be stocked with Rainbow and Brook trout:

o Barbers Pond, South Kingstown

o Barberville Dam, Wood River, Exeter

o Bradford Landing, Pawcatuck River, Hopkinton

o Breakheart Pond, Exeter

o Browning Mill Pond, Exeter

o Carbuncle Pond, Coventry

o Carolina Trout Pond, Richmond

o Check Station, Route 165, Wood River, Exeter

o Cronan Landing, Wood River, Hopkinton

o Dow Athletic Field & Dam, Wood River, Hope Valley

o Eight Rod Farm Pond, Tiverton

o Grantville, Route 95 underpass, Wood River, Richmond

o Kings Factory Bridge, Pawcatuck River, Charlestown

o Meadow Brook Pond, Richmond

o Olney Pond, Lincoln State Park, Lincoln

o Round Top Ponds, Burrillville

o Shippee Sawmill Pond, Foster

o Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown

o Spring Grove Pond, Glocester

o Stafford Pond, Tiverton

o Upper Pawtuxet, Coventry

o Willet Pond, East Providence

o Woodville, Wood River, Richmond

Water levels and temperatures at these locations will be reassessed at the time of stocking. Please note that due to low water conditions and Cyanobacteria (blue-green) algae alerts, several areas normally stocked with trout are not on this list. When conditions improve later in the season, other areas may be considered for trout stocking.

Daily trout stocking updates will be available on DEM's Division of Fish and Wildlife's Outdoor Education Facebook page or by calling 401-789-0281 or 401-539-0019. DEM would like to remind anglers of the following Freshwater Fishing Regulations:

- The minimum size of all trout or charr species, taken from the waters of the state, shall be eight inches, measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail. This regulation applies to both wild and stocked trout.

- The minimum size for domestic or land-locked stocked, Atlantic salmon shall be 11 inches total length.

- The Beaver River in Richmond is now designated as a no kill, "catch and release area." This includes the portion from the confluence of the Beaver River and the Pawcatuck River, located downstream of Shannock Hill Road, Richmond, and upstream to the New London Turnpike, Richmond. Fishing is permitted with artificial lures equipped with a single barbless hook or single barbed hook that has been crimped, and all fish caught shall be returned to the water immediately. The possession of any trout, salmon, or charr while fishing in this section of the river shall be primary evidence that said trout, salmon, or charr was taken in violation of these Rules and Regulations.

- The Beaver River has been removed from the trout stocking list; it will no longer be stocked with hatchery-raised trout.

The following activities are prohibited:

- In accordance with RI General Laws 20-11-3, the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by any means other than angling, using a hook(s) and fishing line, except for carp, suckers, and fall fish, which may be taken by snares, spears, or bow and arrow.

- And, the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by net, seine, trawl, or similar device; except for a dip net, for the landing of a fish caught by hook and line, and the taking of baitfish. Cast nets and gills nets shall be prohibited.

All other Freshwater Fishing Regulations apply.

- The use of external felt soled or any natural or synthetic porous material capable of absorbing water in any freshwaters in Rhode Island is strictly prohibited. This includes any waters shared with adjacent states in which Rhode Island fishing regulations apply.

- It is prohibited to enter or exit a state boat ramp with any vegetation attached to any type of boats, motors, boat trailers, or any other conveyance or equipment to curtail the spread of invasive aquatic plants.

A current fishing license and a Trout Conservation Stamp are required to keep or possess a trout or salmon. The daily creel and possession limit for trout and/or salmon singly or in aggregate, is five fish from Opening Day 2021 to Dec. 1, 2021, and two fish from Dec. 1, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2022.

The creel and possession limits for trout or charr taken in the Wood River between Route 165 and Barberville Dam at Arcadia Road shall be limited to two fish from the second Saturday in May through the last day of February, annually. Anglers are reminded to obey all fishing and boating regulations. Catch and release is encouraged for wild brook trout.

License fees are $21 for Rhode Island residents and current members of the Armed Forces, $38 for a combination hunting and fishing license, $38 for non-residents, and $18 for a tourist three-consecutive-day license. Licenses are free for anglers over 65 (trout stamp not required) and those with a 100 percent disability. These fees have been increased $3 per person (from $18 to $21 for residents and $35 to $38 for non-residents) to generate more matching federal funds ($3 federal match for every $1 state contributed) to increase DEM's ability to conserve and manage fish and wildlife projects that directly benefit RI anglers and hunters. Most fees associated with fish and wildlife licenses and permits have not been increased since 2003.

State law requires that boaters always have personal flotation devices for each person, and that they do not drink alcohol and operate a boat. Boaters also should be sure their craft is seaworthy before going out on the state's waterways.

For a list of designated trout waters and information of interest to anglers visit www.dem.ri.gov/fishing. For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.