2021-09-28 13:12:43.8 $50,000 Prize Will Help Bring Family Together for Holiday

2021-09-28 13:12:43.8

A St. Charles County resident who won $50,000 in the Sept. 15 Powerball drawing is hoping to put part of the prize toward spending Thanksgiving with family members living on the West Coast.

The winner had seen signage about new Powerball game enhancements while at Circle K, 6105 Mexico Road in St. Peters, and decided to purchase a Quick Pick ticket for that night’s drawing.

“The next morning, I went to the Missouri Lottery website and I was kind of stunned,” he said. “I had to read it two or three times.”

His ticket had matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball, to win $50,000. The winning numbers for the Sept. 15 drawing were 1, 4, 18, 46 and 62, and the Powerball was 25.

The St. Charles County winner was the 36th Missouri Lottery player in 2021 to win a $50,000 base prize this way.

Powerball is now drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with Double Play drawings following each regular drawing. To play their numbers in the Double Play drawing, Powerball players simply add Double Play to their ticket for an additional dollar. The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, Sept. 29, drawing is $570 million.